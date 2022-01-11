Flex Global Services and Solutions India awarded 'PAR Excellence' at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (NASDAQ: FLEX) Three teams from Flex Global Services and Solutions in India received the "PAR Excellence" awards at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles - 2021 (ICQCC 2021).
The convention's theme for 2021 was 'Quality Concepts Facilitating Societal and Economic Turnaround', and the winning teams from Flex Global Services & Solutions India presented their case studies on 'Reduction in New Product Introduction (NPI) Lead Time', 'Reduction in Customer Onboarding Time' and 'Governance & Risk (GR) Compliance Improvement'. It is significant to note that Flex Global Services & Solutions India has won the ICQCC for the fourth consecutive year.
Commenting on this recognition, Sekaran Letchumanan, VP, Operations at Flex India said, "We are truly delighted to have received this triple win from ICQCC. This recognition is a reaffirmation of our commitment to quality and sustainability, the benchmark that we adhere to for all our stakeholders. We are proud and confident that our teams will continue to shine."
In India, Flex Global Services and Solutions operations are located in Bangalore and Chennai. Flex's Authorized Service Centers can also be found in more than 300 cities across India. Global Services & Solutions provides three core services which include Value Added Fulfilment, After Market Returns & Repairs and Circular Economy Solutions.
ICQCC is an international convention for exchanging ideas, experiences and building team-based improvement programs across various countries. The ICQCC awards recognize best practices in quality control, wherein the workforce identify, analyze and solve work-related problems and improve their performance that result in the delivery of best quality products. The ICQCC 2021 brought together over 870 quality control teams, experts, government representatives and scholars from various countries and regions.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
