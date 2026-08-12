VMPL New Delhi [India], August 12: FlexiLoans.com - India's leading MSME-focused digital NBFC, today announced that it has crossed ₹3,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), served more than 70,000+ msmes across 11,000+ pin codes and towns in India. Notably, 62% of these borrowers are based out of Tier 2, 3 and 4 regions. Since inception, the company has processed nearly 2 crore loan applications, and cumulatively disbursed ₹13,000+ crore , driven by a network of 100+ active lending partners. Encouragingly, a significant proportion of its borrowers are first-time business loan takers, reflecting the company's ability to expand formal credit access to underserved MSMEs. Women entrepreneurs now make up over 11% of the active borrower base -- a segment the company continues to actively deepen through targeted outreach and underwriting. Within its borrower base, fresh loan applications continue to outpace top-up requests at a ratio of roughly 70:30, while loans above the ₹1 lakh ticket size made up close to 74% of disbursements, with top-ups accounting for the remaining 26%.

Ready Made Garments emerged as the single largest industry by loan count, with 8,827 loans, while Maharashtra remained the top state both by number of loans disbursed (15,270) and by value, accounting for close to ₹966 crore of gross disbursements. MSME credit opportunity in India. According to CareEdge Ratings, NBFC MSME AUM industry-wide is on track to cross ₹5.3 lakh crore by FY26, growing at over 25% through FY25 and FY26, even as overall NBFC credit is projected to expand at 15-17% over the same period, with MSME and retail lending leading that growth. NBFCs have emerged as the fastest-growing channel bridging this gap, clocking a 32% CAGR in MSME lending between FY21 and FY24 -- comfortably ahead of private banks (20.9%) and public sector banks (10.4%).

According to government estimates, MSMEs now contribute approximately 30% to India's GDP, up from post-pandemic lows of 27.3% in FY21. The sector accounts for over 45% of exports and employs more than 20 crore people. Yet, despite growing formalization and digitization, the MSME credit gap continues to exceed ₹25 lakh crore, creating a substantial opportunity for digital-first lenders. Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ritesh Jain, Co-founder, FlexiLoans, said, "Crossing ₹3,000 crore in AUM is a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to formal credit for India's MSMEs. What makes this achievement particularly meaningful is that our borrower base is largely comprised of first-time business loan customers, with a majority coming from Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. This highlights both the scale of the credit gap and the growing adoption of digital financial services across Bharat. He added, Digital lending is no longer an alternative--it is becoming mainstream. As small businesses increasingly embrace digital payments and formalization, technology-led lenders are uniquely positioned to serve their evolving credit needs. At FlexiLoans, we leverage alternate data and proprietary risk models to assess businesses beyond traditional credit metrics, enabling faster and more inclusive access to finance for underserved entrepreneurs across India."

For the next phase of growth, the company remains focused on strengthening its embedded finance ecosystem, expanding strategic distribution partnerships, and developing innovative credit solutions tailored to the evolving needs of India's small business community. With a fully digital, cash flow-based underwriting model and loan approvals delivered within 24-48 hours, guided by its brand promise, "Loan nahi, samjho tarakki hai," the company remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs with timely access to growth capital and helping accelerate India's small business economy. Notes to Editor * Assets Under Management (AUM): ₹3,000+ Crore * Total Loan Applications Processed: 1.99 Crore+ * Gross Disbursements: ₹13,000+ Crore * 70,000+ MSMEs served

* Geographic Reach: 11,000+ Pincodes/Towns/Cities * Active Ecosystem Partners: 100+ * Borrowers from Tier 2, 3 & 4 Markets: 62% * Women Entrepreneurs: ~11% * Fresh Loan Applications: 70% * Top-Up / Repeat Borrowers: 30% About FlexiLoans: FlexiLoans is India's leading digital lending platform, dedicated to empowering MSMEs by providing easy access to finance. With over ₹ 3000+ crores in AUM, the company offers term loans (ranging from ₹2 lakhs to ₹25 lakhs) and supply chain finance (limits ranging from ₹25 lakhs to ₹10 crores) through its innovative use of technology to help businesses realize their full potential. Operating across 11,000+pin codes, FlexiLoans leverages technology and alternative data to enable faster credit assessment and loan approvals, helping small businesses access funding with minimal friction. The platform offers business loans ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 crore, helping entrepreneurs scale operations and drive growth. The company's vision is to be the preferred financial partner for SMEs across India, driving economic growth and fostering entrepreneurship.

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