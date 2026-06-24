VMPL Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 24: Flexiora Solutions Private Limited, a DPIIT-recognized healthcare and wellness startup, proudly announces the launch of Arthagone™ Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone™ Back Pain Relief Belt, an innovative range of non-invasive pain relief belts designed to help individuals manage knee, joint, and lower back pain without medicines, injections, or surgery. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's vision to make effective, scientifically developed pain management solutions accessible to millions of people suffering from chronic pain, reduced mobility, and age-related musculoskeletal conditions. Designed for daily use, the Arthagone Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone Back Pain Relief Belt offer a simple and convenient solution. Users simply need to wear the belt for approximately 4-5 hours and take rest for targeted pain relief.

Innovation Backed by Quality and Scientific Research Flexiora Solutions Private Limited is committed to developing healthcare innovations that combine science, comfort, safety, and sustainability. The company has achieved several important milestones, including: - DPIIT-Recognized Startup under the Government of India - ISO 13485:2016 Certified Organization - CE Certified Manufacturer - CDSCO Approved Licensed Manufacturer - Indian Patent Application Filed - Trademark Application Filed - PCT International Patent Process Initiated To further validate product effectiveness, clinical trials for Arthagone™ are currently underway at Parul Medical College, Parul University, Vadodara. Building a Pain-Free Society The mission behind Arthagone™ is simple yet impactful: helping people live active, independent, and pain-free lives. Speaking about the launch, the leadership team at Flexiora Solutions stated:

"At Arthagone™, we believe that freedom from pain should be accessible to everyone. Millions of people experience knee pain, joint discomfort, and back pain that affect their quality of life and productivity. Through the Arthagone Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone Back Pain Relief Belt, we aim to provide a safe, effective, and non-invasive pain relief solution that empowers people to move freely and live confidently." Arthagone™ - The Next Generation Non-Invasive Pain Relief Belt Arthagone™ has been engineered as an advanced non-invasive pain relief belt that supports natural recovery while helping reduce discomfort associated with knee pain, joint stiffness, muscular strain, and lower back pain.

Unlike conventional pain management methods that often rely on medications or temporary relief measures, Arthagone™ combines innovative therapeutic technologies into a comfortable wearable solution suitable for everyday use. The belt features a unique non-toxic, non-hazardous, antibiotic-free formulation designed to provide long-lasting Pain relief while maintaining user comfort throughout the day. Proprietary Triple-Action Therapy Technology The effectiveness of the Arthagone Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone Back Pain Relief Belt is powered by the company's innovative Triple-Action Therapy Technology. Heat Retention Technology Helps maintain natural warmth around the affected area, supporting improved blood circulation, muscle relaxation, reduced stiffness, and enhanced comfort. Gentle Compression Support Provides balanced support to the knees and lower back, helping improve stability, reduce strain, and support daily movement.

Fluid Absorption Technology Assists in managing discomfort associated with swelling and fluid accumulation, By addressing inflammation-related challenges, contributing to greater comfort and mobility. Together, these three therapeutic mechanisms create a comprehensive pain management ecosystem designed to support the body's natural recovery process. Benefits of Arthagone™ Pain Relief Belts The Arthagone™ range has been developed to offer practical advantages for individuals seeking a natural approach to pain management. Key Benefits: - Non-Invasive Pain Relief Belt Technology - Drug-Free Pain Management - No Medicines Required - No Known Side Effects - Comfortable and Easy to Wear - Reusable and Durable Design - Eco-Friendly Construction - Supports Natural Recovery - Suitable for Daily Use - Wear for Just 4-5 Hours for Effective Support

Who Can Benefit from Arthagone™? The Arthagone Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone Back Pain Relief Belt are suitable for: - Individuals experiencing knee pain and joint discomfort - People suffering from arthritis and age-related mobility issues - Office professionals and remote workers - Drivers and frequent travelers - Industrial and field workers - Fitness enthusiasts and athletes - Rehabilitation and physiotherapy patients - Individuals with posture-related discomfort - Senior citizens seeking improved mobility - Anyone looking for a natural and non-invasive pain relief belt Sustainability Commitment: One Belt Sold = One Tree Planted Flexiora Solutions believes healthcare innovation should contribute positively to society and the environment. Under its sustainability initiative, "One Belt Sold = One Tree Planted," the company will contribute to tree plantation efforts for every Arthagone™ belt sold.

This initiative supports: - Environmental restoration - Carbon footprint reduction - Climate action efforts - Greener communities - Long-term ecological sustainability Future Roadmap Following the successful launch of the Arthagone™ Knee Pain Relief Belt and Arthagone™ Back Pain Relief Belt, Flexiora Solutions plans to expand its healthcare portfolio with innovative solutions targeting: - Ankle pain - Shoulder pain - Elbow pain - Joint support - Mobility enhancement The company also aims to build partnerships with healthcare providers, physiotherapy centres, hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, corporate wellness programs, distributors, retail partners, and e-commerce platforms. With its focus on innovation, scientific validation, accessibility, and sustainability, Flexiora Solutions is positioned to become a leading force in the future of non-invasive pain management.

Arthagone™ - India's Trusted Non-Invasive Pain Relief Belt. Pain Stops Here. For more details visit :- https://arthagone.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)