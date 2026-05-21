PNN New Delhi [India], May 20: Flite, India's leading family fashion footwear brand from Relaxo Footwears Ltd., has launched its new campaign, 'Style Ka Naya Andaaz', along with its latest Buckle Range, a collection designed to bring together effortless comfort and contemporary style in everyday open footwear. Today's consumers see footwear as more than just utility; it has become an extension of personal style. With 'Style Ka Naya Andaaz', Flite celebrates this shift by encouraging consumers to express themselves through looks that are easy, current, and confidently stylish. The range includes single-strap and dual-strap styles with adjustable buckle detailing that delivers comfort, flexibility, and a stylish edge. With clean designs and a versatile color palette featuring neutrals, earthy tones, and soft pastels, the collection is designed to fit effortlessly into everyday wardrobes.

Staying true to Flite's comfort-first legacy, the Buckle Range features soft cushioned footbeds, lightweight construction, and textured outsoles designed for all-day ease, making each pair as dependable as it is stylish. Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director, said, "We are seeing consumers engage with footwear very differently today; it has become an extension of their personal style. With the 'Style Ka Naya Andaaz' campaign, we want to encourage people to experiment and express themselves more confidently. The new Buckle Range reflects this shift, bringing together comfort and a more style-driven approach that resonates with today's consumers.

With this campaign, Flite continues to evolve its position in the open footwear space by bringing style and comfort closer together. The new Buckle Range is now available across Flite's extensive retail network, exclusive brand outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms nationwide, bringing Style Ka Naya Andaaz closer to consumers across India. From everyday wear to everyday style, Flite's Buckle Range is designed to make comfort look fashionable. About Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas - each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. The Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops. With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

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