Floraxis Media Group announces winners of the National Business and Services Achievers Award, 2021

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Floraxis Media announced the prestigious National Business and Services Achievers Awards on December 15, 2021, to celebrate and honour more than 20 winners at 5 different levels for maximizing their potential and mastering the art of delivering quality products, excellent services, and trustworthy brands and business names.

These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage business leaders, service providers, individuals, and organisations for their continuing commitment to developing best practices and innovative strategies.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing in on the winners is achieved by the Floraxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification and Professional Experience, Infrastructure and Facilities, Market Presence and Competition, Growth and Profitability, Quality and Operational Excellence, Financial and Business Acumen, Innovation and Novelty in Services, Ingenuity, Imagination, Sustainability and Environmental Awareness, Job and Impact Potential, Client/Customer and Industry Feedback, Use of Technology and Trends, Efforts for Risk and Setback Mitigation, Previous Award and Achievements, etc.

The endeavour is to honour the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Real Estate, Aviation, Architecture, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Entertainment, Media, Finance, FMCG, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Portals, Consultancy, etc.

These awards, as a hallmark of excellence, are not only a defining moment for the winners but also intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Business & Services Achievers Awards,2021:

*North Disha Infra Pvt Ltd - Award for the Best Architectural Firm in India

*Dr Sankalp Jain - Best Consultant Sex Therapist in India

*The Eduira - India's Most Innovative Online Training Platform for Parents and Teachers

*Dr Sonali Basu - Best Principal and Education Leader of the Year

*Dr Rajat K. Jain - Outstanding Dentist of the Year, 2021

*Ask.Astrologer.click - Best Online Astrological Services Platform

*Dr Arvind Bhardwaj - Distinguished Professor in Supply Chain Management

*J. N. Kapoor D.A.V. (C) Dental College - Best Dental Institution in North India

*Jaydeep Mukherjee - Best Consultant Architect and Interior Designer in West Bengal

*Global Design Engineers - Best Design Engineering Consultancy in Noida

*Dr Gaurav Sanjay - Uttrakhand's Most Innovative Orthopedic Surgeon

*Kembhavi Architecture Foundation (Soumya Kembhavi) - Best Architecture Firm in Karnataka

*The Shri Ram Universal School - Best CBSE School in J & K

*Dr P D Rath - Best Consultant Rheumatologist in Dehli & NCR

*A7architects - Best Architect Firm in Haryana

*Green City Hospital - Best multi-speciality Hospital in Uttar Pradesh

*ITERC Group Of Institutions - Best Professional Degree Institute in Delhi & NCR

*Aalankrita Resort & Spa - Best Resort in Hyderabad

*Dr Shaikh I A - Best Ayurveda & Molecular Medicine Consultant in Mumbai

*Ferroart Interiors Pvt Ltd - Best Interior Design Firms in Nagpur

*Modern Plywood - Best Quality Plywood Supplier in Greater Noida & Noida

*Boraste Architects - Best Architect and Design Firm in Nashik

*Vertul Design Unit - Best Architectural Firm in Ahmedabad

The Directors of the Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar & Nadeem Saifi congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of business practices and ethics. The National Business & Services Achievers Award, 2021 are a small token of appreciation from Floraxis media to all these inspirational individuals and organization.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

To improve and enhance your brand and to participate in the award, please click on our website (http://www.floraxismedia.in) www.floraxismedia.in. Find out about the Awards, Company and fill out the nomination form to participate.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)