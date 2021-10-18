Floraxis Media Group announces winners of the National Healthcare Achievers and Leaders Award, 2021

Jaspur (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Floraxis Media announced the prestigious National Healthcare Achievers & Leaders Awards on October 15, 2021, to celebrate and honour more than 20 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge, and foresight for the growth of the healthcare sector with vision and inspiration.

These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage excellence in healthcare and medicine. The endeavour is to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives, and exemplary work in the Healthcare Sector in a spectacular style.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing in on the winners is achieved by the Floraxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity, and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Award & Achievements, etc.

These awards are not limited to medical professionals, but also aim at acknowledging the outstanding services and commitment from those involved in administration, staffing, consultation, product development, laboratory services as well as those supplying peripheral services that act as the backbone of the healthcare sector.

These awards, as a hallmark of excellence, are not only a defining moment for the winners but also intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Achievers & Leaders Awards, 2021:

1. Dr. Prashant Kalavadiya - Outstanding Dermatologist of the Year,2021

2. Dr. Reena Ranjit Kumar - Best Innovation in Inclusive Health Care & Health Education

3. Dr. Deepak Singh - India's Most Admired Eye Specialist of the Year, 2021

4. Dr. Suman Lal - Best Infertility & Gynaecologist in Haryana

5. Dr. Tanuja Ranganathan - Best Sports Physical Therapist in Maharashtra

6. Physiosmetic Physiotherapy & Aesthetic Clinic - Best Physiotherapy and Aesthetic Clinic in Maharashtra

7. Dr. Piyush Juneja - Best Ayurveda Consultant in Delhi & NCR

8. SPS Hospital- Best multi-speciality Hospital in Punjab

9. Revamp Hospital - Best Psychiatric Hospital in Tamil Nadu

10. Dr. Ravi Sharma - Best Cosmetologist and Hair Transplant Consultant in Rajasthan

11. Pt First Choice Physiotherapy Clinic - Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Chennai

12. Dt. Madhavi Chadchan - Best Consultant Nutritionist in Pune

13. Tooth Affair - Best Dental Clinic in Bengaluru

14. Dr. Parvinder Singh Dhingra - Most Promising Orthodontist in Mohali

15. Dr. Pipat's Clinic {Advanced Dental, Facial Aesthetics, Skin Laser & Hair Transplant} - Best Dental and Hair Transplant Center in Mohali, Chandigarh

16. Saymra Dental Clinic - Best Oral & Dental Clinic in Bihar Sharif

17. Venus Women's Hospital, Kamothe - Best Multi-speciality Hospital in Mumbai

18. Dr. Suwarna Balasaheb Mane - Best Gynecologist in Navi Mumbai

19. Dr. Shweta Kailash Gajbhiye - Best Gynecologist in Panvel

20. Dr. Harleen Oberoi - Best Medicosmetologist & Cosmetic Dentist in Chandigarh

21. Lumiere Dental Studio - Best Dental Care Clinic in Delhi

The Directors of the Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar & Nadeem Saifi congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Achievers & Leaders Award, 2021 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis media to all these inspirational individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

