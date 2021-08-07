FlowerAura unveils new Raksha Bandhan 2021 products & beautiful Rakhis

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's premium and highly renowned gifting brand FlowerAura has unveiled its Raksha Bandhan 2021 product range in a banger event.

The brand believes in expressing emotions through tokens when words are not enough, and Raksha Bandhan is the festival to express sibling love between brothers and sisters in a warming way.

The company pays its focus on the customer experience for rakhi online shopping on their website. The ease of exploring rakhis through various categories from the drop-down and through moving banners was displayed on the big screen for a quick review.

Ethnic Rakhis, Feng Shui Rakhis, Bracelet Rakhis, Fancy Rakhis, Eco-friendly Rakhis are a few of the many types of rakhis that one can buy. And to help have a perfect Raksha Bandhan celebration even from a distance, every rakhi order is delivered along with a set of Roli and Chawal.

Knowing what comes forth in the gifting industry and the market of it, the company has arranged a wide range of gifts from where a sister can find the best rakhi gift for brother. The range of gifts includes items like Personalised Mug, Custom Pen, Geeky Combo, Custom Best Bhai Lamp, Number One Bro Certificate, Homer Simpson Lapel Pin, and various different digital caricatures.

Brothers can also explore gifts for their sisters, and the range includes chocolate boxes, Custom Sipper Set, Wonder Sis Duo, Green Jade Roller, Stay Beautiful Hamper, Rose Gold Custom Bracelet, Quirky Gold Toned Earring, Plush Minion Slippers and more.

Before the end of the unveiling presentation, FlowerAura opened its master card by unveiling the arrangements of rakhis with other items. It included Rakhi With Chocolates, Rakhi With Dry Fruits, Rakhi With Sweets, Rakhi In A Signature Box, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi Combos, Rakhi With Photo Frame, Rakhi With Plants, Rakhi Thali, and Rakhi With Greeting Card. Set of two rakhis, a set of three rakhis, a set of four rakhis, a set of five rakhis, and family rakhi sets are also available for a quick Raksha Bandhan shopping experience.

The rakhi delivery service has been enhanced as promised by the brand and has also been extended to many more countries than before. Some rakhi designs are so rooted in our culture, and some are quite outlandish.

Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO OF FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to serve people with our new Raksha Bandhan products. The whole team has been working hard to bring some of the unique rakhi designs. We are hoping to receive a good number of orders, and we are all packed to deliver them all."

