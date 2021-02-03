Flutura inducts eminent Global Digital Leader Radha Rajappa as Executive Chairperson of the Board

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Former Head of Digital and Enterprise Services for Microsoft India was inducted into the board of directors of Industrial AI pioneer, Flutura Decision Sciences as a Director and Executive Chairperson of the company with immediate effect.
Prior to joining Microsoft, Radha served as a key member of the Executive Leadership team at Mindtree for over 16 years. She was instrumental in Seeding and Scaling the Digital Business and establishing Mindtree as a significant partner for Global clients to "Make Digital Real" for their businesses. She joins Flutura at a stage when its flagship product Cerebra has been deployed for supporting mission critical operations for over 5000 industrial facilities globally.
"We are on an exciting journey focused on delivering a billion dollars in business outcomes to our customers by 2024 and we are looking forward to Radha's rich experience in helping us achieve our vision and setting us up on a hyper growth trajectile," stated Krishnan Raman, CEO of Flutura.
"I am super excited to be part of the deeply talented and passionate team at Flutura in its pivotal growth years. Flutura has distinguished itself, delivering real results for customers in areas such as operational excellence, reliability, energy savings, yield improvement. This is especially relevant for organizations in the current world environment. I see a huge opportunity to impact our customers' businesses and be part of their transformation with new age IOT and AI / ML technologies" said Radha.
"Flutura has proven immense value with marquee customers like Shell, TechnipFMC, and ABB and has set the right foundation for the company to scale. The Board of Directors of Flutura welcomes Radha as the Executive Chairperson and look forward to working closely in crafting the future direction and strategy of the company," stated Ben Mathias, Managing Partner - Vertex Ventures.
