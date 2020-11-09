Fly Blade India launches helicopter services from Panchshil Realty's YOO Villas helipad in Pune to Mumbai

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9, (ANI/PRNewswire): Pune-based Panchshil Realty today announced that Fly Blade India Pvt. Ltd. has started operating daily helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai from Panchshil's YOO Villas helipad in Pune.

YOO Villas is an exclusive enclave of signature villas designed by global celebrity designer Kelly Hoppen and is located close to the bustling business district of Kharadi in East Pune.

Currently, this helicopter service is the only air connectivity option as there are no commercial flights operating between Pune and Mumbai. Outbound and inbound passengers looking for quick air connectivity with Mumbai now have a convenient option.

This helicopter service is a fly-by-seat solution where users pay only for the required number of seats just like they would when flying with any commercial airline.

Fly Blade India is currently offering two services a day from the YOO Villas helipad, Pune to Mumbai and two services a day from Mumbai to YOO Villas helipad. The services will operate to Mahalaxmi Race Course in south Mumbai and to suburban Juhu.

For more details about the helicopter services including schedules and travel concierge services, please reach out to Fly Blade India on 1-800-102-5233 or via e-mail customerservice@flyblade.in or visit https://flyblade.in/.

"With the launch of this first-of-its-kind helicopter service from YOO Villas helipad, the travel time between Pune and Mumbai will be reduced to just a fraction of what it takes by road. Punekars and Mumbaikars can now do day-return trips," said Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty.

"Owners of Panchshil homes and our corporate occupiers in nearby Kharadi now have a quick and convenient commuting option. Since our helipad is co-located with YOO Villas, owners from outside Pune will now be able to land at their own doorstep. Intending buyers will now have yet another compelling reason to invest in and buy a Panchshil home," he added.

"Blade India is an urban air mobility company that is focused on providing customised mobility solutions to its users and partners. Going forward, safe and convenient access will be key to a quality work-life balance," said Karanpal Singh, Founder & Managing Director-Hunch Ventures & Investments Pvt. Ltd.

"We are glad to associate with Panchshil Realty for this service which will provide seamless connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Now, people will have an option instead of spending hours commuting via road," he added.

Fly Blade India Pvt. Ltd. is a portfolio company of Hunch Ventures & Investments Pvt. Ltd. a venture capital firm that invests in technology companies with a special focus on incubation and growth capital.

Raised to reinvent unique experiences, and foster quintessential living at a scenic riverside location, YOO Villas is designed for those with a taste for exquisite lifestyles. Styled by internationally renowned designer Kelly Hoppen for YOO, Villas here are built to coexist in harmony with nature. Offering breathtaking interior style options - Sea Breeze and Vintage, state-of-the-art YOO Villas is conceived with every modern comfort and flawless luxury.

* A five-star gated development offering the best in designer living

* Expansive clubhouse 'The Panchshil Club' with state-of-the-art amenities, facilities and services

* Exclusive signature double-height villas created with the fusion of eastern and western sensibilities

* 'The Central Park' with landscaped gardens, lush parkland, streams, water features, play areas and relaxing quiet spaces

YOO Villas is located in very close proximity to Kharadi which is a massive IT hub and bustling business district with the who's who of IT & ITES companies.

* Kharadi has 10 million square feet of completed office space.

* Another 14 million square feet of office space will be developed at Kharadi over the next 3 to 5 years.

* Panchshil's completed office portfolio at Kharadi is 8 million square feet with another 8 million square feet under development by Panchshil.

Kharadi is just around 10 kms away from Pune Airport and prime neighbourhoods like Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Magarpatta and Hadapsar are all within easy reach. Kharadi's social infrastructure includes hospitals, schools, malls, and other amenities continue to be set up.

Cityhub, at the World Trade Centre, is Pune's next big social hub featuring a variety of cafes, restaurants and lounges, provides relaxation avenues both during and after-office hours.

* Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

* Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality

* The Commercial portfolio includes Retail and Food & Beverage which includes built-to-suit office spaces, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, integrated workspaces, malls & mixed-use developments.

* Panchshil's Hospitality portfolio comprises around 1200 rooms with leading brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Suites, Courtyard By Marriott, Oakwood and Double Tree By Hilton.

* A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)