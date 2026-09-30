PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], September 30: Flytxt, a global provider of Enterprise AI for subscription businesses, today announced that it has been recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions.

Flytxt views this positioning as a progression from its recognition as a Niche Player in 2025, reflecting the company's continued growth and strong competitive position in the CSP AI market. It comes amid an expanding global footprint, broader coverage of AI-enabled marketing and sales use cases, and sustained investment in enterprise AI capabilities designed to drive business outcomes at scale.

"We view our inclusion in a Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third time, and our positioning as a Challenger this year, as an affirmation of our pioneering work in enterprise AI," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt. "Our vision is to move beyond Co-pilots and task automation agents by creating an AI Expertforce that combines domain intelligence with agentic execution to autonomously drive growth and marketplace efficiency for CSPs."