For a magical evening at Expo 2020 Dubai, witness 'Why? The Musical' by AR Rahman & Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Heralding a soulful musical start to the year, Expo 2020 Dubai has successfully launched 'Why? The Musical' - created by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music is given by Grammy awardee composer AR Rahman. 'Why?

The Musical' premiered at Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai. Amidst great fanfare and world-wide appreciation, the show debuted on 20 January, 2022 and visitors to Dubai can witness the magical musical as it will continue to be performed right till 27 February, 2022.

SALIENT HIGHLIGHTS OF 'WHY? THE MUSICAL':

* Why? The Musical, performed in English, features 100-plus performers.

* Dynamic spectacle includes eight new compositions and exciting 360-degree visuals.

* 'Why? The Musical' is quickly garnering worldwide admiration by viewers. Visitors can witness it till 27 February 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

THE THEME: EMPATHY TO OUR PLANET

'Why? The Musical' showcases a gripping depiction of a curious young girl and a wise old man in a dynamic spectacle. It effortlessly takes the audiences on an incredible journey of discovery, whilst successfully instilling a strong sense of empathy towards our planet Earth. It powers through an inspiring action to create a cleaner, safer, healthier world.

Speaking about 'Why? The Musical', world-acclaimed composer AR Rahman says: "Wisdom starts with curiosity, and together they provide hope and inspiration for a better future."

In his quintessential signature style, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur emphasises, "Have you forgotten what it was like when you were a child? When the world was full of wonder? When you reached out to the stars and held them in your heart? When the earth was your playground, and not something to destroy? We invite you to join us in a journey of rediscovering your childhood and once again ask 'Why?'. Expo 2020 Dubai presents an evening of entertainment, of song, of wonder, of tears and of joy. Come dance and sing from the heart of Expo to yours. Come join in an anthem to our planet, to our Mother Earth. Come witness 'Why? The Musical'."

SPECTACULAR AND HEART-WARMING

The show is so vivid and meaningful that it stirs visitors' emotions and draws on the childhood quest for seeking knowledge. Including eight original compositions by AR Rahman, two of which were launched during his fantastic solo concert at Al Wasl Plaza (in December 2021). Lyrics have been written by Sohaila Kapur, Dana Dajani and Shivangg, with Artists in Motion leading the production and popular Indian actor, dancer and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi.

'Why? The Musical' features more than 100 performers in a 45-minute production that includes stunning visuals on the world's largest 360-degree projection surface.

Truly a fabulous showcase of the burgeoning arts scene of Dubai and the UAE, it exemplifies Expo 2020's role in promoting creativity. It naturally shows a flair for fostering global cultural cooperation by bringing together the best storytellers, composers and creatives from across the planet. A delightful treat indeed!

Signing off, Shekhar Kapur adds, "I feel blessed and honoured to be creating a musical spectacle in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and A.R. Rahman. Designed especially for the largest projection dome in the world, Al Wasl Plaza, 'Why? The Musical' celebrates diversity and inclusivity, as it takes audiences on a spectacular journey."

'Why? The Musical' is currently being performed in English, Thursday to Sunday (except 4 and 5 February) at 2000 GST, since 20 January till 27 February, 2022.

Check out more details by simply visiting: www.expo2020.com

