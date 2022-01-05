Forever Star India made history by crowning 300 winners of Miss and Mrs Category

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Forever Star India has organized the biggest beauty pageant and fashion show Forever Miss and Mrs India 2021 at Hotel Marriott from 17th to 20th December in the pink city Jaipur.
In which 300 models from different states and cities across the country were crowned in different Categories of Miss India and Mrs India Group1, Mrs India Group2.
The crowning was done after their online rounds based on their performances at City and State Level the Divas finally reaching the goal to win the national title Of Forever Mrs India Group1 and Group2 and Forever Miss India 2021.
Dimpy Jain- winner-Mrs India G2 - Faridabad-Haryana
Hinal Shah Jain-1st Runner Up-Mrs India G2-Mumbai-Maharashtra
Indrani Konwar-2nd Runner Up-Mrs India G2-Ahmedabad-Gujarat
Meenakshi Sharma-Face of the year-Mrs India G2-Udaipur-Rajasthan
Prachi Ravi Choudhary-Plus Size-Mrs India G2-Ahmedabad-Gujarat
Ankita Shetty-Winner-Mrs India G1-Pune-Maharashtra
Sonal Kadam-1st runner-Mrs India G1-Navi Mumbai-Maharashtra
Shweta Bhardwaj-2nd runner up- Mrs India G1-Rampur-Uttar Pradesh
Navita Pawar-Shining Star-Mrs India G1-Hissar Haryana
Dipti ketan loat-Face of the year-Mrs India G1-Indore-Madhya Pradesh
Suchismita-Beauty with Brains-Mrs India G1-Kolkata-West Bengal
Apporva Pramod-Winner-Miss India-Delhi
Tanya Dubey-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Bengaluru-Karnataka
Naomi Reibero-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Mumbai-Maharashtra
Binita Shanker-Miss North East India-Sikkim
Sheron Kalsi-Miss South East India-Odisha
Neha Barwase-Beauty With Brains-Miss India-Bengaluru-Karnataka
Amrita Srivastava-Miss Diva India-Kolkata-West Bengal
Namrata Nath-Miss Brand Ambassador- Kolkata-West Bengal
List Of State Winner:
Nayana Bhalodiya-Winner-Miss India-Gujarat
Saswati Biswas-Brand Ambassador-Mrs India G2-West Bengal
Saloni Gusain-Face of the year-Miss India-Karnataka
Harpreet-Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Maharashtra
Reichal Leanza-Winner-Miss India-Tamil Nadu
Dr Sonali Soner- Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Madhya Pradesh
Smitha Xavier-Winner-Mrs India G1-Kerala
Ankana Pal-Beauty With Brains-Miss India-West Bengal
Glory Kalai-Winner-Miss India-Tripura
Anjali Sanjeev-Winner-Miss India-Kerala
Dr Tilotama-Performer of the year-Miss India-Maharashtra
Kruthika SP-Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Karnataka
Jasmine Rayat- Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Punjab
Hemlata Kashyap-1st Runner up-Miss India-Uttar Pradesh
Richa Garg-Brand Ambassador-Mrs India G2-Uttar Pradesh
Deboshri-Miss Photogenic-Maharashtra
Dr Priyanka Sutariya-Face of the year-Mrs India G2-Maharashtra
Garima Saxena-Face of the year-Miss India-Gujarat
Swati Bhargava-Winner-Mrs India G2-Uttar Pradesh
Sara Rayees-performer of the year-Miss India-Uttarvpredesh
Deepmala Jaiswal-Face of the year-Mrs India G2-West Bengal
Jenny Koshy-Miss Philanthropist-Miss India-Maharashtra
Sadhna singh-2ndrunnerup-Missindia-Madhya Pradesh
Anshu Srivastava-Brand Ambassador-Mrs G1-Uttarpardesh
Koppaka Mohana Sindhu-winner-Miss India-Andhra Pradesh
Seemantika Banerjee-1st Runner Up-Miss India-West Bengal
Rakshita Agarwal-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Rajasthan
Lipi Malakar-Winner-Miss India-Assam
Shobitha Mallepula-Winner Miss India-Telangana
Rajni Yadav-1st runnerup-Miss India-Delhi
Venus-winner-Miss India-Punjab
Neha Upadhyay-Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Haryana
Daksha Rupani-1strunnerup-Miss India-Karnataka
Gopika Sajikumar-Winner-Mrs IndiaG1-Kerala
Prathema-1st Runner Up-Miss India -Tamil Nadu
Aashi Chariya-Winner-Miss India-Uttar Pradesh
Amritpal Kaur-Winner-Mrs IndiaG1-Goa
Neha Yadav-Brand Ambassador-Mrs India G1-Uttar Pradesh
Anjali Ore-1st Runner Up-Mrs India G1-Madhya Pradesh
Meena Mandal-Winner-Mrs IndiaG2-Madhya Pradesh
Prashasti Gontia-Brand Ambassador-Mrs India G2-Maharashtra
Vishaka Kurup-Face of the year-Miss India-Maharashtra
Prerita Dwivedi-Miss Beautiful Smile-Uttar Pradesh
Prabhati Dass-Brand Ambassador-Miss India-Delhi
Swati Sharma-Face of the year-Mrs India G1-Uttar Pradesh
Rajlaxmi Chavan-Shining Star-Miss India-Maharashtra
Srushtee Kadam-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Maharashtra
Diya Panigrahi-1st Runner Up-Mrs India G1-Maharashtra
Sangita Mozumdar-Winner-Mrs IndiaG2-West Bengal
Simran Kashyap-Winner-Miss India-Rajasthan
Ramyashree-performer of the year-Miss India-Karnataka
Janani Rajarajan-Winner-Mrs India G1-Tamil Nadu
Prabhati Sinha-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Maharashtra
Ria Paul-Winner-Miss India-West Bengal
Asifa Shaikh-Miss Congeniality-Miss India-Maharashtra
Shruti Chotani-Winner-Miss India-Haryana
Dr Vasundhara-Winner-Miss India-Madhya Pradesh
Sarita Jadhav-Winner-Mrs India G2-Maharashtra
Ayantini Sarkhel-Face of the year-Miss India-West Bengal
Dr Rakhi-Winner-Mrs India G2-Tripura
Pardeep Kaur-Winner-Mrs India G1-Punjab
Payel Roy-Miss Glamours-West Bengal
List Of City Winners:
Nandini Ghai-Winner-Miss India-Ludhiana
Simran Saini-Winner-Miss India-Chandigarh
Jais-Winner-Miss India-Jalandhar
Adarsh Upadhyay-Winner-Mrs IndiaG2-Gurugram
Anjulika Patil-Miss India-Mrs IndiaG2-Indore
Isha kumari-Miss India-Ranchi
Dr Santosh Chouhan-Winner-Mrs India-G2-Jaipur
Varsha Kumari-Winner-Miss India-Patna
Dhruti Vyas-Winner-Miss India-Ahmedabad
Sushmita Sharma-Winner-Miss India-gaya
Neha Parakh-Winner-Miss India-Indore
Kalpana Barman-2nd Runner-Mrs India-Group 2-Ahmedabad
Florence Dsouza-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Mumbai
Dr Anupam Bala-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Bokaro
Sangita Pal-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Karauli
Arpan Singh-Winner-Miss India-Gurugram
Gayatri-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Jaipur
Shilpa Thapa-Winner-Mrs India G2-Dehradun
Neetu Singh-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Chandigarh
Priti Pankaj Khandelwal-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Kalyan
Mansi Patil-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Mumbai
Samidha-Winner-Miss India-Patiala
Aishi Bhattacharjee-2nd Runner-Miss India-Kolkata
Sana-Winner-Miss India-Noida
Priyanka Bharat Shah-Winner-Mrs IndiaG2-Ahmedabad
Sunita Sharma-Winner-Mrs IndiaG2-Jodhpur
Pradnya Khobragade-Winner-Miss India-Chandrapur
Priyanka Acharya-Winner-Miss India-Birbhum
Bharati Nial-Winner-Miss India-Koraput
Deboshri Bar-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Chandrapur
Niveditha-Winner-Miss India-Chennai North
Disha Mohanty-Winner-Miss India-Keonjhar
Rajni Yadav-Winner-Miss India-Delhi West
Madhulika-Winner-Miss India-Nagpur
Chetana Sangar-Mrs Photogenic-Mrs India-G1-Thane
Harpreet kaur-Winner-Miss India-Delhi
Vishwa Shah roy-2nd Runner Up-Mrs India-G1-Ahmedabad
Nayana basrani-Winner-Miss India-Kutch
Tabassum Shaikh-Miss Philanthropist-Miss India-pune
Vishaka kurup-Winner-Miss India-navi Mumbai
Sneha Gaikwad-Miss Rising Star-Miss India Mumbai
Molly Sharma-Winner-Miss India-Saharanpur
Sweta Mondal-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Mumbai
Suyeshi Billawria-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Jammu
Joycee Salvi-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Ahmed Nagar
Radhika Rane-Winner-Miss India-Thane
Priyanka Gaikar-Miss Beautiful Eyes-Miss India-Mumbai
Namrata Sharma-Winner-Mrs India-G2-Delhi South
Mansi Patel-Winner-Miss India-Vadodara
Neeti Mishra-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Chandigarh
Arti Mishra-1st Runner Up-Mrs India-G2-Delhi
Indra Thakur-Winner-Mrs India-G2-Jammu
Manjusha Pandey-Winner-Miss India-Varanasi
Neharika Sharma-Winner-Miss India-Sundargarh
Paulomi Roy-Beautiful Eyes-Miss India-Kolkata
Rushita Shitole-Winner-Miss India-Solapur
Jasleen Randhawa-Winner-Miss India-Amritsar
Nisha Patel-Winner-Miss India-Surat
Roneeca Sahu-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Koraput
Satabdi Roy-1st Runner Up-Mrs India-G1-Kolkata
Ananya Dalui-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Howrah
Ayushi Pal-Winner-Miss India-Bareilly
Anita Naik-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Chandigarh
Simran Kankar-Winner-Miss India-Churu
Guneshwari Ghatge-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Navi Mumbai
Bablie Hazarika-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Nagaon
Jhansi Nirmala-Winner-Miss India-Chennai City South
Aarti-1st Runner Up-Miss India-Delhi North
Rani Shah-Winner-Miss India-Ujjain
Royina Arora-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Moradabad
Somyashree Patnaik-Winner-Miss India-Berhampur
Deepa Prajapati-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Bengaluru East
Vibha Gajbhiye-Winner-Mrs India-G2-navi Mumbai
Tasneem Mamajiwala-Beauty With Brains-Mrs India-G2-Mumbai
Tejaswini Medapureddi-2nd Runner Up-Miss India-Hyderabad
Prerna Nayyar-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Gautam Buddha Nagar
Arti Saxena-Winner-Miss India-Dehradun
Rohini Gholap-Winner-Mrs India-G1-Delhi Central
Chaitanya Sharma-Winner-Miss India-Karnal
