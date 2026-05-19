PNN New Delhi [India], May 18: India's kajal category continues to remain one of the strongest and most-consumed segments within the beauty industry, with consumers increasingly looking for products that combine long-lasting performance, comfort, and formulation-focused benefits. As the Indian beauty market evolves rapidly, products that balance everyday wearability with high-impact results are witnessing stronger traction across both online and offline channels. Amidst this growing category, Forever52's Amazonic Kajal has recently gained attention following celebrity collaborations with actress Shilpa Shetty and TV sensation Nia Sharma. Most recently, Nia Sharma collaborated with Forever52 for a Mother's Day campaign featuring the brand's products, including the Amazonic Kajal. The campaign brought additional focus to the product across digital beauty and entertainment platforms while strengthening the brand's presence within the everyday makeup category.

The increasing focus around the product also reflects a larger shift happening within celebrity beauty collaborations today. Consumers are becoming more selective about the products they purchase, especially in categories used almost daily, such as kajal. Celebrity endorsements are also being viewed more through the lens of credibility, product relevance, and formulation quality rather than simple promotional visibility. Amazonic Kajal has been positioned as an everyday performance product designed for modern beauty consumers. The kajal features an intense black payoff along with a waterproof and long-lasting formula that lasts for up to 24 hours. The product is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested and is also vegan, paraben-free, and led-free, making it suitable for regular daily wear.

Priced at INR 249, the Forever52 Amazonic Kajal is available on Nykaa, Tira, Blinkit, Amazon, the brand's official website, and Forever52 retail stores/offline outlets across India. The product is also among Forever 52's top-selling products across 1,600 retailers in India, with one Amazonic Kajal sold every minute globally. In India, kajal continues to remain more than just a makeup essential. It is one of the most-used beauty products across age groups and forms a part of daily makeup routines for millions of consumers. Whether for minimal everyday looks, office wear, festive makeup, or full glam routines, kajal remains a staple category with consistently high consumer demand. As a result, the market has become increasingly competitive, with buyers expecting products to deliver strong pigmentation, smudge resistance, smooth application, and long-hour comfort simultaneously.

Alongside performance, formulation-focused beauty has also become a growing priority among Indian consumers. Buyers today are paying closer attention to the products they use around the eyes and are increasingly looking for options that feel safer and more suitable for regular wear. This has led to stronger demand for products that combine performance-driven features with dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested formulations. The growing traction around Amazonic Kajal also highlights the increasing demand for affordable performance makeup within India's beauty industry. Consumers today are actively seeking products that offer premium-looking results without entering luxury price points. With a combination of long wear, waterproof performance, accessibility, and celebrity associations, the product continues to strengthen its positioning within the affordable everyday makeup segment.

As India's beauty industry continues to expand rapidly, the kajal category remains one of the most competitive and high-consumption segments in the market. With rising consumer awareness around formulations and increasing demand for everyday performance products, Forever52's Amazonic Kajal continues to strengthen its presence among modern Indian beauty consumers looking for products that combine performance, accessibility, and everyday wearability. About Forever52 Established in 2008 in the UAE, Forever52 has expanded its presence across 40+ countries globally and launched in India in 2018. Known for its professional-quality makeup and trend-forward beauty products, the brand has built a strong presence among makeup artists, creators, and beauty consumers. Forever52 continues to focus on creating innovative, high-performance products designed for everyday wearability and modern beauty needs.

Website: Forever52 India Instagram: @forever52india (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)