PRNewswire Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group has announced Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur as the face of its latest festive campaign. The campaign film follows Princess Gauravi Kumari as she interprets festive style through her own lens, bringing together heritage and personal expression. At its heart, This One's for Me encourages women to embrace the joy of choosing jewellery for themselves, celebrating their individuality and marking the moments that matter to them, on their own terms. Set against Jaipur's distinctive cultural backdrop, the campaign captures Princess Gauravi Kumari adorned in Forevermark Diamond Jewellery through a series of festive moments. The visual story reflects a changing approach to festive dressing, where traditional influences continue to have a place while women increasingly choose to interpret them in ways that feel personal to them.

This perspective extends to the brand's natural diamonds, each selected for its rarity and responsibly sourced origins, and bearing a unique inscription as a mark of authenticity. The collection spans solitaires that mark significant milestones, versatile designs for everyday wear and thoughtful gifts for loved ones, alongside jewellery suited to festive gatherings and family celebrations. Each creation offers a way to mark life's moments, with the potential to be cherished long after the occasion has passed. Commenting on the campaign, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Festivals have always been a time when heritage, family and personal expression come together. The way we celebrate may change, but the meaning behind these moments continues to remain important. With Princess Gauravi Kumari, we wanted to reflect this balance and a strong connection to heritage, interpreted through a contemporary point of view. Her association with Jaipur brings this thought to life in a very natural way. For Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, natural diamond jewellery has always been about marking the moments that matter, with pieces that can carry meaning across generations while still feeling relevant to the woman wearing them today."

Commenting on the campaign, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur said, "For me, style has always been a form of self-expression. The festive season is a wonderful time to celebrate traditions while making them your own. Growing up in Jaipur has given me a deep appreciation for heritage, craftsmanship and the stories behind the things we wear. Forevermark Diamond Jewellery reflects this beautifully, bringing together timeless natural diamonds with contemporary elegance. I am delighted to be part of a campaign that celebrates personal style, individuality and the meaningful moments that make the festive season so special." The campaign film brings this thought to life through Princess Gauravi Kumari's interpretation of festive style, set against the character and cultural richness of Jaipur. It reflects a festive season where tradition is not simply preserved but lived and expressed in new ways through what women wear, the jewellery they choose and the moments they choose to celebrate.

Watch the film on Instagram here. About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Every Forevermark diamond bears a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal. Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

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