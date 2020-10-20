Forevermark launches three stores in the country with trusted partner, Fortofino

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group launched three more doors in partnership with Fortofino in North India this week.

The brand saw the opening of the 8th Forevermark Boutique in Ludhiana as well as the launch at the Fortofino stores in the city of Jammu and Ambala.

This is the second store in Jammu after the success of the one at Aquaf market while Ludhiana and Ambala are new markets for the brand.

While Forevermark encompasses the promise of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds, Fortofino, a jewellery brand that makes luxury accessible, offers quality jewellery to its customers. The synergy of these two brands brings to its consumers, hallmark diamond jewellery in which each diamond comes with a unique inscription and assurance that they are among the world's most carefully selected diamonds.

The stores house exquisite range of Forevermark collections that include the Millemoi Collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether Collection, the Capricci Collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection and the latest stackable rings Tribute Collection.

"We have been associated with Forevermark for 2 years now with our stores in Jammu and Chandigarh. With the success in both these cities, we are launching three more stores along with Forevermark; one being the exclusive Forevermark Boutique while the other two is offering the brand to our customers in our stores in Jammu and Ambala," said Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino, while highlighting the partnership.

" It gives us immense pleasure to strengthen our association with Forevermark, the diamond experts from the De Beers Group who offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine and natural, this provides an additional assurance to our customers. With exclusive designs and offerings from Forevermark, we aim to provide a contemporary retail experience to our consumers," Sanjeev Saraf added.

"After the successful store launches with Fortofino, we have come together to recreate this experience by launching three stores for our consumers in the North. The jewellery available at our newly launched stores reflect the needs of the modern Indian woman who is independent, successful, purposeful, and knows what she is looking for to celebrate her achievements. This is yet another huge milestone for us to achieve along with our trusted retailer and we look forward to offering the best jewellery shopping experience to consumers in Jammu, Ambala, and Ludhiana," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India.

Visit the stores at the addresses below:

Forevermark Boutique, Ludhiana- 432 R, Model Town or call +91 7508191111

Ambala- 123, Pooja Saree Complex or call +91 7508181111

Jammu- Commercial Complex, Poonch House, Talab Tillo or call +91 8715000200.

To know more about Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com.

