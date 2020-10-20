Forevermark launches three stores in the country with trusted partner, Fortofino

You would like to read
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group launched three more doors in partnership with Fortofino in North India this week.
The brand saw the opening of the 8th Forevermark Boutique in Ludhiana as well as the launch at the Fortofino stores in the city of Jammu and Ambala.
This is the second store in Jammu after the success of the one at Aquaf market while Ludhiana and Ambala are new markets for the brand.
While Forevermark encompasses the promise of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds, Fortofino, a jewellery brand that makes luxury accessible, offers quality jewellery to its customers. The synergy of these two brands brings to its consumers, hallmark diamond jewellery in which each diamond comes with a unique inscription and assurance that they are among the world's most carefully selected diamonds.
The stores house exquisite range of Forevermark collections that include the Millemoi Collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether Collection, the Capricci Collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection and the latest stackable rings Tribute Collection.
"We have been associated with Forevermark for 2 years now with our stores in Jammu and Chandigarh. With the success in both these cities, we are launching three more stores along with Forevermark; one being the exclusive Forevermark Boutique while the other two is offering the brand to our customers in our stores in Jammu and Ambala," said Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino, while highlighting the partnership.
" It gives us immense pleasure to strengthen our association with Forevermark, the diamond experts from the De Beers Group who offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine and natural, this provides an additional assurance to our customers. With exclusive designs and offerings from Forevermark, we aim to provide a contemporary retail experience to our consumers," Sanjeev Saraf added.
"After the successful store launches with Fortofino, we have come together to recreate this experience by launching three stores for our consumers in the North. The jewellery available at our newly launched stores reflect the needs of the modern Indian woman who is independent, successful, purposeful, and knows what she is looking for to celebrate her achievements. This is yet another huge milestone for us to achieve along with our trusted retailer and we look forward to offering the best jewellery shopping experience to consumers in Jammu, Ambala, and Ludhiana," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India.
Visit the stores at the addresses below:
Forevermark Boutique, Ludhiana- 432 R, Model Town or call +91 7508191111
Ambala- 123, Pooja Saree Complex or call +91 7508181111
Jammu- Commercial Complex, Poonch House, Talab Tillo or call +91 8715000200.
To know more about Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor