Forevermark presents the Tribute Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the festivities begin for the most auspicious Indian festival, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, presents the Tribute™ Collection, a range of stackable rings celebrating every special moment.

Made with less than 1 per cent of the world's natural diamonds, Forevermark has crafted the Tribute™ Collection keeping in mind the sensibilities of the modern Indian woman, who is confident, fearless and uses jewellery as a way to express her personality to the world. The collection comprises of 22 rings accentuated with round brilliant, pear and oval cut diamonds, set in 18k white, yellow or rose gold. Each piece can be stacked and layered, or can be worn alone, for a bold yet refined look. It is perfect for everyday wear and can easily be paired with ethnic wear to a chic formal wear without any worry.

Lighting a diya during Diwali, symbolizes hope and a piece of jewellery holds that value of promise. This collection is a reminder of each memorable experience every diamond in the Tribute Collection is accompanied with the Forevermark promise of a beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond.

On the special festive occasion Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India said, "Diamond jewellery holds great meaning for the modern Indian woman and when it comes to purchasing jewellery during the festive season, she looks for something that is genuine and natural. Keeping this in mind the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection reflects the brands credibility and symbolises a women's everlasting strength and potential making it the perfect addition to her collection this festive season. It is not just a stackable ring collection; it is symbol of a modern and effortless, woman who radiates self-confidence or one who takes a more fearless approach to style."

The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is available for sale at all authorized Forevermark Jewellers across the country. For further details, please call the on 1800 210210 or visit https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/collections/tribute-collection-jewellery/

