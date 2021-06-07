Former bureaucrat and ex Director General of Indian Jute Mills Association, Subhakirti Majumdar passes away

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Subhakirti Majumdar, ex-principal Sec Subhakirti Majumdar, ex-principal Secretary, Government of Bihar, and retary, Government of Bihar, and former Director-General, Indian Jute Mills Association, passed away on Sunday, 06 June 2021 after battling cancer for almost two years.

Majumdar had an illustrious multidisciplinary and unblemished career spanning 34 years with the Indian Administrative Service (Indian Administrative Service, IAS, 1978 batch, Bihar cadre). Over the years, he deftly handled a wide range of assignments in important departments of the State and Central Governments across finance, taxes, trade policy, environment & forests, and public administration.

After his training, Majumdar's earlier postings included serving as Sub-divisional Officer of Jhanjharpur sub-division in the agricultural belt of Madhubani district in North Bihar and subsequently as Sub-divisional Officer of Chaibasa sub-division in Singhbhum district of the South Bihar, now in Jharkhand State.

During his distinguished career, he served in capacities, some of the prominent ones being: In the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, he was the Principal Secretary & Commissioner, Commercial Taxes; served as the Jute Commissioner under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; Member (Finance) of the Bihar State Electricity Board; the Member Secretary in the Pay-Revision committee from 1988-1990, and subsequently posted at North Block as part of the Finance Ministry's Expenditure Department, Government of India.

His last assignment before retiring from the IAS was in the capacity of Principal Secretary, Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Bihar. Considering his experience and contribution towards the Indian jute industry, the designation of Director-General was first conferred on him by the Indian Jute Mills Association (2013 to 2018). Prior to that, the post was designated as Secretary-General.

Majumdar was born in Munger, Bihar on 18 August 1952, and attended St. Xavier's High School, Patna. A master's degree gold medalist in Political Science from Patna University, Mr. Majumdar did his Bachelor of Arts (with Honours) in Political Science in First Division (Economics and English) from Patna College and Master of Business Administration from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

He represented the Government of India at apex forums, including Rome F.A.O. Headquarters, F.A.O. at London, Geneva, International Cocoa Organization at London, International Jute Study Group at Dhaka, and the Textile Summit at Beijing. He is survived by his wife Dr. Dipti Majumdar and two sons, Shudeep and Shamik Majumdar.

The Majumdar Family Office: Comprising of eminent stalwarts from diverse backgrounds, the Majumdar Family Office strives towards upliftment of the society through their contributions in the field of academia, public policy, entrepreneurship, science and research.

