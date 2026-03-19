VMPL Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18: Fortune City formally unveiled its new brand identity on 16th March 2026 alongside a soft launch of Avenue Mall, marking a significant milestone in its transformation into an integrated retail, lifestyle and entertainment destination for the Kongu region. The launch event was held at the Fortune City which is located on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway in the presence of a select gathering. The evening featured a ceremonial lamp lighting and the official unveiling of the Fortune City logo by the dignitaries. The event also marked the soft launch of Avenue Mall, the large retail and lifestyle zone spread across 4,00,000 sq. ft., positioned as a key anchor inside Fortune City. The mall is designed to host a curated mix of national & international brands across lifestyle, food, and entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. C. Devarajan, MD, URC Constructions, a key investor in the project said the unveiling of Fortune City comes at a momentous time for Erode, with the Government of Tamil Nadu's recent launch of Tidel Park Neo in the adjacent campus. "As Erode evolves and attracts a younger workforce, including professionals from the emerging IT and services sectors, destinations like Fortune City will play an important role in meeting their changing lifestyle aspirations. Fortune City has been planned to complement this next phase of growth by offering a well-rounded destination for shopping, entertainment, dining and social experiences, with accommodation and hospitality as part of its broader long-term vision," he added.

S. Shriram, Founder & CEO, Miles2Go Consulting Services, said "Fortune City's master-plan strategy, conceptualised by Miles2Go includes nine integrated elements - retail spaces, F & B districts, multiplex cinemas, sports arena, office spaces, event venues, co-living areas, a leisure hotel and one of India's largest EV hubs with 100 charging points." "Fortune City has been envisioned as an all-in-one space, created for the people of the Kongu region. We believe this will grow as a destination not just for today's consumers, but for the next generation as well", he added. Fortune City signals the beginning of a new chapter for Erode's retail and lifestyle landscape, with a destination designed to serve consumers, brands and businesses across the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)