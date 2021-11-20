You would like to read
- Founder of Bakshi Group gives Rs. 10 crores to IIT-Delhi
- Governor of Uttarakhand felicitated and requested to induct ESM in Administration
- Pro Basketball League 3BL App launched
- Gurugram developers to push for technology to meet global standards
- Voltas and Voltas Beko add spark to the festive season with the 'Grand Mahotsav Offer'
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amarjit Bakshi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of The Bakshi Group of Companies, and an alumnus of IIT Delhi, handed over another cheque of Rs. 1 crore to IIT-Delhi for the institute's Endowment Fund. IIT Delhi established its Endowment Fund after Amarjit Bakshi contributed his initial payment of Rs. 1 crore in 2017. With this inspiration Prof V Ramgopal Rao took the initiative to start the Endowment Fund for IIT Delhi.
IIT Delhi has an alumni population of 55,000, spread all over the world. Most alumni are very affluent and hold very prestigious positions in various industries. The institute is being funded by public money to the tune of Rs. 550 crores per annum.
Amarjit Bakshi, said, "It is high time that the institute is independent of public funding and all its expenses should be met by the alumni through the Endowment Fund." To initiate this, he started with an annual contribution of Rs. 1 crore in 2017, with a promise to contribute Rs. 10 crores to the fund. So far, he has already donated Rs. 4 crores.
Bakshi believes that the act of Prof Rao inspired many alumni and people have started contributing. Recently, Anant Yardi, another distinguished alumnus of IIT donated USD 10 million.
Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi takes pride in its world-class faculty and alumni who have distinguished themselves in various walks of life. It is gratifying to see our alumni recognizing their Institute, its research and development, and we thank Amarjit Bakshi for his generosity and support to his Alma Mater."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor