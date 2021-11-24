Founder of I REE Group of companies gets honored for his selfless services

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): The founder of I REE Group of companies, Dr Amit D Ojha has been felicitated by the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and Union Cabinet Minister of State (MoS) Ramdas Athawale for his dedicated services in the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Amit D Ojha served the people of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh under his banner of the I REE Group of companies. Apart from India, the leader is also known for working meticulously in distributing masks and sanitizers in Asia's largest slum 'Dharavi'.
Masks and sanitizers were distributed to newspaper vendors and hawkers by Dr Amit D Ojha. He also made masks available to railway stations and public spaces. Dr D Ojha and his renowned organization construct houses at a very affordable price range. The remaining half of the money is loaned by their company without interest. Till now, Dr D Ojha has built several houses for a larger audience.
Expressing his view about his laudable journey, Dr D Ojha said, "I am really fortunate that I got this amazing opportunity to serve people and contribute to the development of our beloved country. Getting recognition from the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and Union Cabinet Minister of State (MoS) Ramdas Athawale makes me feel more responsible towards my duty and encourages me to take actions that would strengthen the nation as a whole."
He added, "I believe that if you do something for others without expecting anything in return then you would be rewarded with things that you have never dreamt of. Therefore, keep supporting others with a determined mindset to bring a peaceful and disciplined society."
Time and again, Dr Amit D Ojha has been accorded with the prestigious honor. Recently, the founder was also honored with the reputable Rashtra Prerna Award 2021. Further, he has been selected for the honorary post of 'Head- East Zone (India)' by the National Project Committee of 'Save Our Rivers.' Apart from this, the founder has also been nominated for the eminent post of 'Head- East Zone (India)' by the National.
