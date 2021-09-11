Founder of Someone Listening Awarded the Best Life & Relationship Coach, Speaker & Author

Founder of "Someone Listening" foundation, Sandeep Bogra was recently awarded for his work on helping people with life and relationship crisis. He was awarded the International Glory Awards (IGA) 2021 for the Best Life & Relationship Coach, Speaker & Author. IGA Awards took place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Park Regis Hotel, Goa. The event was hosted by VkonnectStar Events & Entertainment. The idea behind hosting such an incredible event was to recognise the real-life achievers from various walks of life.

Someone Listening is an organization that strives to add value to people's lives and relationships since 2012. The foundation is passionate about counselling people to make their life easier. It empowers people with life and relationship coaching & counselling, with the sole aim to assist in achieving strong and successful relationships.

The idea for bringing life to the foundation, Someone Listening, was fuelled by the founder's personal experiences. So, he decided to turn his mess into a message and help people in challenging situations. He also felt that in times of distress, before he could advise others what to do, what people desired was someone with whom they could speak their heart out. Someone who could patiently listen to their problems.

Starting from reaching out to his friends and now connecting with countless people across the world, Someone Listening has been successful in serving the masses with trusted advice, confidential and professional coaching, using proven tools and strategies to guide them on the right path.

Sandeep Bogra's strenuous and selfless efforts weren't left unnoticed at the International Glory Awards 2021, Goa. Sandeep and his foundation, "Someone Listening" were awarded the IGA Award for his commendable work as "Best Life & Relationship Coach, Speaker, & Author". He was conferred with the prestigious IGA Award from the Chief Guest and Presenter of the event, Bollywood Superstar, Sonu Sood.

Several years ago, Sandeep Bogra began his journey by comforting his needful friends and family with relief and guidance. He is a Life coach, certified under Tony Robbins, USA. He is also a motivational speaker and renowned author. Sandeep is the author of two Amazon bestseller books. His latest book "Divorce: The Best Thing Ever Happened?" is directed towards instilling their readers to make informed relationship choices in their lives. He believes himself to be a 'catalyst for change'. Through his corporate seminars and personal coaching, he inspires new thinking patterns and impacts lives by inspiring independent action.

You can learn more about Someone Listening and Sandeep Bogra here:

(https://sandeepbogra.com/)(https://someonelistening.com/)

(https://sandeepbogra.com/)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)