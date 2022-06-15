Founders of Oakridge International Schools launches Innerscore, a community app for teachers

After a successful exit from the highly respected Oakridge International Schools, Founders Naga Tummala and Raj Yarlagadda have launched Innerscore - an educational ecosystem that aspires to improve the process of scholastic learning itself through a series of apps focused on teachers, students and parents. The first of these apps is a community app for teachers that motivates and enables the teaching fraternity to share their learnings with each other, resulting in robust peer-to-peer learning.

The Innerscore Teacher app empower teachers to engage with their students by using various personalised resources such as chapter plans, teaching plans and customised worksheets.

The app will be first launched for teachers teaching grades 8, 9 and 10 under the CBSE board, covering Maths, English, Science and Social Science. The community will be open over time for teachers all across the world, which will allow them to interact with each other, share best practices, experiences and learnings.

Towards the launch, Co-founder and CEO, Naga Tummala shares, "Innerscore is a first of its kind community for teachers. There is no one place where teachers from across different parts of the world can come together, brainstorm, chat, learn from each other's challenges and experiences. With Innerscore we aim to provide a platform for teachers to be able to up their game, to rise higher. Teaching has changed a lot in the recent years and there by the teacher's role. Inspiring learning through engagement has gained significant value. Teaching is a two-way street. The better the teacher engages with the student, the greater the success both will have. We are excited for the launch and we are sure that teachers will benefit multifold by using Innerscore app."

Innerscore is an outcome-based education system that makes learning joyful. Through AI-powered evaluations, we curate a custom learning path for each student to study their curriculum at their own pace. Innerscore's goal is to help students attain proficiency in their chosen subjects in a fun way.

For more information, please visit: (https://innerscore.com)

App link - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innerscore).

