Founders of Oakridge International Schools launches Innerscore, a community app for teachers

You would like to read
- Vidyakul App becomes the key to success with its students in Std. 10 and 12 passing with flying colours in Gujarat
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Naga Vara Aparna Akula receives the IET India Young Women Engineer Award 2021
- NTV Chairman T.N. Chowdhary's TV initiative repositions India's National Anthem among youngsters
- CIE at IIIT Hyderabad & Arka Media Works launches MediaTech Startup Accelerator
- Oakridge School Career Workshop aims to help aspiring students who wish to look beyond conventional careers
After a successful exit from the highly respected Oakridge International Schools, Founders Naga Tummala and Raj Yarlagadda have launched Innerscore - an educational ecosystem that aspires to improve the process of scholastic learning itself through a series of apps focused on teachers, students and parents. The first of these apps is a community app for teachers that motivates and enables the teaching fraternity to share their learnings with each other, resulting in robust peer-to-peer learning.
The Innerscore Teacher app empower teachers to engage with their students by using various personalised resources such as chapter plans, teaching plans and customised worksheets.
The app will be first launched for teachers teaching grades 8, 9 and 10 under the CBSE board, covering Maths, English, Science and Social Science. The community will be open over time for teachers all across the world, which will allow them to interact with each other, share best practices, experiences and learnings.
Towards the launch, Co-founder and CEO, Naga Tummala shares, "Innerscore is a first of its kind community for teachers. There is no one place where teachers from across different parts of the world can come together, brainstorm, chat, learn from each other's challenges and experiences. With Innerscore we aim to provide a platform for teachers to be able to up their game, to rise higher. Teaching has changed a lot in the recent years and there by the teacher's role. Inspiring learning through engagement has gained significant value. Teaching is a two-way street. The better the teacher engages with the student, the greater the success both will have. We are excited for the launch and we are sure that teachers will benefit multifold by using Innerscore app."
Innerscore is an outcome-based education system that makes learning joyful. Through AI-powered evaluations, we curate a custom learning path for each student to study their curriculum at their own pace. Innerscore's goal is to help students attain proficiency in their chosen subjects in a fun way.
For more information, please visit: (https://innerscore.com)
App link - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innerscore).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor