VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: YES BANK has reinforced its position as India's sustainability leader in banking, achieving a score of 79 out of 100 on the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025, emerging as India's highest-rated bank in the assessment, with a seven-point improvement from the previous year. This milestone marks YES BANK's fourth consecutive year of inclusion in the prestigious S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook, placing it among the top 15% of global banking leaders in the 2026 edition. Out of over 9,200 companies assessed globally across 59 industries, only 848 top-performing organizations earned inclusion in the yearbook - making this distinction particularly significant. YES BANK stands as the sole Indian bank among 76 high-scoring Indian companies to achieve this recognition.

The S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment evaluates up to 1,000 data points across critical ESG factors including Climate Strategy, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Financial Inclusion, Human Capital Development, Human Rights, Corporate Governance, and Risk Management. YES BANK's CSA and ESG scores of 79 reflect its comprehensive approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence. Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Group CFO, YES BANK, said "Achieving a score of 79 on the S & P Global CSA and being recognised in the Sustainability Yearbook 2026 validates our long-standing commitment to integrating sustainability into our core banking operations. At YES BANK, ESG is fundamental to our business strategy and value creation. This recognition reflects our resolve to set new benchmarks in sustainable banking. As we progress on our journey toward net-zero operations by 2030, we remain focused on delivering positive outcomes for our stakeholders, communities, and the environment."

YES BANK's sustainability leadership extends beyond the S & P Global recognition. The Bank has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year (2025). Additionally, YES BANK maintains its ISS ESG 'Prime' Status and remains the only Indian bank with this rating, reflecting superior sustainability performance. The bank's comprehensive ESG strategy encompasses ambitious climate commitments, including achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030. As the first Indian bank to disclose financed emissions for its electricity generation loan exposure, YES BANK has aligned its targets with a well-below 2°C decarbonization scenario. On the social front, YES BANK has empowered 6.49 lakh active women customers in rural India through YES LEAP, the bank's flagship group-lending program. The bank has also maintained a culture of excellence and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years. A Board-level CSR and ESG Committee provides comprehensive oversight of the bank's sustainability and climate initiatives, ensuring robust governance. Together, these initiatives demonstrate YES BANK's commitment to driving meaningful change while delivering sustainable value for its stakeholders.

About YES BANK YES BANK is one of the leading new generation private sector banks in India, headquartered in Mumbai. The Bank offers a wide range of banking services such as Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, MSME, Transaction Banking and Treasury. The BANK has over 1300 branches, 200+ Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) and more than 1350 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) spanning across 300 districts of India. YES BANK operates an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City and also has a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi, strengthening its cross-border capabilities. YES Securities, the wholly owned subsidiary of the BANK provides a wide range of broking and investment products to Retail, HNI, and Institutional clients. YES Foundation, the CSR arm of YES BANK drives social impact agenda across areas such as livelihoods, education, skilling, sustainability and community development, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and inclusive banking.

For more information, please visit the Bank's website at http://www.yes.bank.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)