Fourteen healthcare start-ups win the prestigious innovation challenge by India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre virtually announced the winners of the Innovation challenge, that aimed to identify and support innovative solutions that can impact the treatment of non-communicable and communicable diseases and help regress critical problems in the healthcare delivery landscape of India.

These winning solutions were announced through a web conference by Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, today. Representatives from the 14 winning start-ups were also present at the inaugural event to exchange their vision that could improve the healthcare ecosystem in the country.

The innovation challenge included a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of experts from AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, ICMR, The Swedish Trade Commissioners office to India, AstraZeneca, AIM, C-CAMP and other partners. This committee had shortlisted 14 compelling solutions including that of Dr Aakash Kohli, Aarogya AI innovations, Adiuvo Diagnostics, Dr Amit Goyal, Dr Bharat Choudhary, Biofi Medical Healthcare India, Blackfrog Technologies, Dozee (Turtle Shell Technologies), Dr Gautam Ram Choudhary, Janitri Innovations, Jeevtronics, Qritive, Qure.ai Technologies, and ThermaiScan Technology AB.

The India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is a collaboration between the Swedish Trade Commissioner's Office, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur). It is designed to enable and implement the shared vision of developing innovative solutions aiming to solve various healthcare problems that exist in the country.

As a part of the initiative, the start-ups as well as the partner organisations will work towards the shared vision of propelling and integrating innovative healthcare solutions into the ecosystem to bring about progress in the way healthcare is delivered or managed currently.

"Through this initiative, we aim to enable cross country collaboration between innovators for effective exchange of knowledge and best practices between both the countries. Through the India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre, start-ups will be able to co-create, explore solutions from multiple angles and be able to scale-up across borders," said Anders Tofte, Swedish Trade Commissioner to India.

The winning start-ups will now work with the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre platform which will enable faster scale-up, by providing them access to cross-country mentorship, guidance on funding, and ability to ideate with like-minded innovator, access to state-of-the-art incubation centre located within AIIMS Jodhpur campus, their lab facilities and beyond.

On boarded start-ups can also avail the incubation facility at NASSCOM, Bengaluru. The challenge focused on innovative solutions in 8 challenge areas including Digital Tools/Platforms - Med-Tech, Tele-Medicine, and Artificial Intelligence backed solutions to support new ways of working to improve the efficiencies of healthcare systems as they manage the pandemic.

"Local innovation combined with global experience is very important to develop effective and scalable innovations in healthcare. We are confident that the holistic approach of India-Sweden Healthcare innovation centre will enable an impactful engagement with the winners announced today," said Dr Randeep Gulleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi, speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the Innovation challenge winners.

"The new normal we have experienced over the past months have shown that innovative thinking is more needed than before, and this innovation challenge has come at an opportune time. Jointly with Sweden we aim to provide high quality mentorship towards ideation, development and state of the art incubation and testing facilities to the 14 start ups identified from the Innovation Challenge. We are also very excited about the Centre of Excellence that we will develop in Oncology through this innovation partnership," said Dr Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur.

"There is a requirement to establish an incubation of providers with diverse expertise who can bring relevant, meaningful innovative solutions that can foster holistic management of non-communicable diseases. We are pleased to announce the winners today and will continue to support companies that contribute to the healthcare ecosystem. With its vast array of innovation centres across the globe and experience of working with innovators in India, AstraZececa as knowledge partner to this collaboration will bring experience and expertise that start-ups can leverage for faster scale-up," said Leif Johansson, non-executive Chairman, AstraZeneca PLC.

