Fourth Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum announces new programming and initiatives, November 16-19 in Singapore

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As (https://www.bloombergneweconomy.com) Bloomberg New Economy builds toward its fourth annual flagship (https://www.bloombergneweconomy.com/nef2021) Bloomberg New Economy Forum, November 16-19, it announced updates to the program, participants and impact initiatives led by its delegate community of public and private sector leaders from around the world.

"The global economic challenges deepened by the pandemic bring a special level of urgency to this year's New Economy Forum," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "The quick transition from COP26 to the Forum gives us a unique window of opportunity -- and we plan to seize it, by working together to accelerate our recovery in ways that build a stronger, healthier and sustainable economy."

The 2021 Forum's plenary panel sessions and breakout discussions are built around the themes of Rebuilding the Global Economy, Innovating Out of Crisis and Navigating a Divided World. Bloomberg New Economy's five, persistent editorial pillars -- Finance, Climate, Trade, Cities and Health -- will also provide focus and throughlines for the week's discourse.

The forum is collaborating closely with the Singapore Government on protocols to provide a safe environment for its in-person delegates, enabling them to focus on the discussions around the positive work of connecting developed and developing economies, as various global dynamics threaten to exacerbate national rivalries and divisions. Delegates will need to be fully vaccinated and will undergo mandatory daily pre-event testing. To ensure a safe environment for the delegates to meet in, necessary measures to ensure health and safety will be applied, including the deployment and use of TraceTogether2 (TT)-only SafeEntry3 check-in and mandatory mask-wearing while maintaining one metre safe distancing between individuals.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said, "The Bloomberg New Economy Forum is an important event for Singapore as it brings key government, business and thought leaders together to address challenges of the future, share ideas and discuss solutions. Singapore is pleased to host the event here physically despite the pandemic, affirming Singapore's role as a leading business events capital, and a global node for MICE and businesses. The Government will continue to support the MICE industry as it adapts and transforms to unlock new value and business opportunities. We are working with the Bloomberg team to ensure a safe and fruitful forum."

"The Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore will provide a platform for action - not just debate - while also modeling a blueprint for safe, yet highly networked, in-person convening," said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media and Executive Chair of Bloomberg New Economy. "We've never seen such a sense of urgency among global leaders to get together and mobilize solutions. This spirit of collaboration crosses all business segments and, most encouragingly, governments from both developed and developing economies."

Included among the more than 300 delegates, hailing from 51 different countries, scheduled to attend the New Economy Forum are Mike Bloomberg (Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and former three-term Mayor of New York City), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OYO), Werner Baumann (CEO of Bayer), Ian Bremmer (Founder and President of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media), Shou Zi Chew (CEO of TikTok), Stacey Cunningham (President, NYSE Group), Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Executive Chairman of Tata Sons), LaurentinoCortizo (President of Republic of Panama), Aliko Dangote (President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited), John Foley (Co-Founder and CEO of Peloton), Sarah Friar (CEO of Nextdoor, Inc.), His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber (Minister of State for Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE; Group CEO, ADNOC), Yu Liang (Chairman of Vanke), Lee Hsien Loong (Prime Minister of Singapore), Catherine MacGregor (CEO of ENGIE), Michael Miebach (CEO of Mastercard), Geoffrey Martha (Chairman and CEO of Medtronic), His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak (Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company), Nandan Nilekani (Chairman and Co-Founder of Infosys Limited), Noel Quinn (Group Chief Executive of HSBC), Gina Raimondo (U.S. Secretary of Commerce), Lynn Forester de Rothschild (Founding and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners), Dan Schulman (President and CEO of PayPal), David Solomon (Chairman and CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.), Martin Shanahan (CEO of IDA Ireland), Bob Sternfels (Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company), Lawrence H. Summers (Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor at Harvard University), Laurence Tubiana (CEO of the European Climate Foundation) and Axel Weber (Chairman of UBS Group).

Also joining from the Forum's new, innovative group of (https://www.bloombergneweconomy.com/catalyst-community) Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts are Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE (Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone), Sara Menker (Founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence), Elizabeth Rossiello (Founder and CEO of AZA Finance), Abasi Ene-Obong (Founder and CEO of 54gene) and others.

Bloomberg New Economy also recently launched its International Cancer Coalition, connecting some of the world's most knowledgeable and influential leaders across industry, academia, and regulatory bodies to elevate global collaboration on cancer clinical trials. Co-chaired by Kevin Rudd, President and CEO of the Asia Society and former Prime Minister of Australia and Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and President Pharmaceuticals, this coalition will also play a lead role in advocating for greater U.S.-China cooperation in fighting the disease, which kills roughly ten million people annually.

The group of approximately two dozen currently spans organizations from the U.S., China, Japan and Europe, including Johns Hopkins University, McKinsey & Company, Asia Society, Bayer, Roche, Novartis, Zai Lab, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen/JNJ, Foundation Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Additional solutions-driven thought leadership comes from four Bloomberg New Economy Councils, composed of CEOs, public sector leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs. Building on expert research and insights from McKinsey & Company, BloombergNEF, Bloomberg Economics, and Bloomberg Intelligence, New Economy Councils work on developing frameworks for policy and roadmaps for corporate action in crucial issues of health, cities, trade and climate.

Joined by Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair and Henry M. Paulson, Jr. as Chair, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Advisory Board provides support across all of the community's efforts, and is composed of more than 40 distinguished government and business leaders from around the world.

The 2021 forum is presented in partnership with ADNOC, Bayer, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Company, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke. McKinsey and Company is the exclusive knowledge partner, and IDA Ireland and the Republic of Panama join as Spotlight Economy Partners, with Singapore as the Official Host Country Partner.

[1] Delegates to be fully vaccinated with WHO (World Health Organisation) EUL (Emergency Use Listing) vaccines.

[2] Trace Together programme is a Singapore Government initiative to facilitate contact tracing efforts in response to COVID-19 in Singapore.

[3] SafeEntry is a Singapore digital check-in system. Please visit (https://www.safeentry.gov.sg) for more details.

