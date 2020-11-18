France's No.1 Milk Brand Lactel Now in India and Ready to Take the Dairy Market by Storm

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lactel, France's No 1 milk brand has launched its affordable UHT toned milk 1 Litre packet at an MRP of Rs 70 and looks to provide consumers with the best of nutrition.
The launch of UHT milk marks the entry of the world-famous brand Lactel in India, which was founded in 1967 and today has over 50 years of experience and is present in over 50 countries. Groupe Lactalis in the past has had a strong involvement in the Indian Dairy Industry wherein several Indian dairy brands such as Thirumala, Anik and Prabhat are today part of the group.
Lactel UHT milk comes fortified with Vitamin A and D, covering the need for nutritional goodness, ensuring better immunity, stronger bones and muscles with strict regular quality checks. Lactel has now entered the Indian market as a brand ready to position itself with its strong focus on high quality products meeting existing French, Indian and global standards, while ensuring retention of all the nutritional goodness in their affordably priced packs.
"UHT milk, with market size of 8 lakh litres a day in the country, is currently sold at Rs 64-74 a litre. Lactalis has priced the product at Rs 70 a liter. We would like to have a market share of 5 per cent (30-40,000 litres a day) in the next two years in this segment," said Rahul Kumar, Managing Director, Lactalis India, while speaking about the launch of Lactel UHT Milk.
Lactalis India comprises the three companies of Tirumala, Prabhat and Anik that it acquired during the last six years. The firm expected revenue of Rs 1,700 crore from Tirumala, Rs 1,400 crore from Prabhat Dairy and Rs 600 crore from Anik for financial year 2020-21.
