Franchising consulting firm "Get a Franchise" facilitated 100 deals in 2 years period

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Franchising Industry in India has been growing at a healthy rate of 30 per cent spurred by the changing lifestyle preferences of the millennial for the last 4-5 years, but last year has been extremely bad for the entire category.
Even in such trying times, GAF Get a Franchise Business Solution LLP which is a recent start-up in franchising has completed 100 deals transaction in a short span of only 2 years.
GET A FRANCHISE is promoted by senior professionals from FMCG & IT Industry and works primarily to advise the investors on relevant investment opportunities in the franchising category.
Informing about the 100 deals milestone, Anurag Pandey-Founder Chairman quoted "Being among the fastest growing Franchise consulting and expansion companies in India, GAF as a strategic move has been working intensively in collaboration with various Business and commerce Associations in India and has been pushing entrepreneurship and contributing its bit to realize the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" dream envisioned by PM Modi."
