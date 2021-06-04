Free education initiative by Rotary Club of Mumbai Dahisar for rural teachers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/SRV Media): The Rotary Club of Mumbai Dahisar has been working in the field of education for Tribal and Under Privileged Children for several years now.

This year under the leadership of its President Ranjit Bijoor, Rotary introduced several Free Teachers Training Programs for the Under Privileged Women from Tribal / Rural Areas nearby Mumbai. These women aspire to be teachers but face tremendous economic hardships especially in these difficult COVID times.

Hundreds of Teachers from the Slum Schools like Tambe School in Dahisar or the remote Tribal Schools in Palghar, Wada, Vikramgadh took advantage of these numerous Free Teachers Training Programs offered to them.

Underprivileged Women enrolled for numerous Free Diploma Courses in Pre-Primary Teachers Training to Dilpoma's Courses in Complex subjects like Learning Disabilities, or Education for Children with Special Needs.

The highlight of these Free Teachers Training Programs was when over 150 Underprivedged Teachers from Rural/ Tribal Areas enrolled for the International Diploma in Learning Disabilities. This course costing Rs.19,999/- which was offered to them completely free.

Rotary District 3141 has been working in Women Empowerment & Education for several decades now. Rotary is able to offer such initiates in Free Teachers Training Programs only because of the Support of the well known Edu-Tech Companies like British Learning.

British Learning has developed Technologies & Mobile Apps whereby these Women from Tribal/Rural areas can learn from their entry level mobile phones using poor internet or even no internet services at all.

British Learning is a 21 year old company having trained over 1 Lakh students from over 17 Countries Across the Globe. British Learning is Rated amongst the Top 3 Education Companies in India in Education For Teachers. British Learning regularly sponsors such Free Education Initiatives to various NGO's from its CSR Funds specifically allotted for Under Privileged Women.

The Uber Friendly teachers training programs offered by British Learning are bringing about a Socio- Economic Transformation in women today. Support offered by British Learning in various different Indian Languages is an added attraction to Students.

