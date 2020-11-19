Freepay's members can avail customized health insurance coverage underwritten by Care Health Insurance

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Freepaycard, one of the country's premier online pre-paid card trading platforms will now offer coverage under a customized health insurance scheme for its existing members. This Scheme has been underwritten and serviced by Care Health Insurance, one of India's leading health insurers.
"In view of the changing attitude towards preventive healthcare, ensuing the COVID outbreak, we are convinced that affordable health/medical insurance is the need of the hour. With that said, this association is a humble endeavour towards our members, facilitating access to affordable Healthcare schemes," said Richard Andrew, Founding Managing Director & CEO, Freepaycard India Pvt Ltd.
The Scheme will offer 3 different type of solutions to Freepaycard members: a 7-in-1 vector borne disease cover, Hospicash Health Insurance Cover and a Personal Accident Cover. These solutions have been tailor-made for Freepaycard members and have features such as - short initial wait-period of just 15 days, direct cashless claim settlement, upto 2% sum insured for room rent etc. The Scheme also offers thoughtful value additions like child education, hospicash allowance, repatriation benefit, road ambulance cover, accidental death benefit and permanent & temporary disablement benefit.
"The present situation has resulted in increased awareness towards health insurance, which is now seen as a necessity instead of just a 'good-to-have' option. We are pleased to associate with Freepaycard in this initiative of extending health coverage to their members backed by technology-driven processes and quality servicing," said Anuj Gulati, Founding Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance.
The health insurer, while primarily ensuring customers' access to quality healthcare, has broadened the spectrum of overall 'Care' beyond hospitalization, to include preventive health check-ups, wellness, doctor consultations, diagnostics and home care. With the guiding principle of 'Care' being the fulcrum of all its customer-centric initiatives in the areas of product design, claims administration, technology development and customer service, the organization recently rechristened itself from Religare Health Insurance to Care Health Insurance.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
