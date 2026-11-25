PRNewswire Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25: Freudenberg Group India is showcasing a broad range of technologies for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing at PMEC India 2026, taking place from 24-26 November 2026 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Bringing together Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies and Nilfisk, the joint exhibition will highlight complementary solutions across critical fluid handling, cleanroom air filtration and contamination control. Visitors can meet experts from the three companies in Hall 10, Stand J34. As pharmaceutical manufacturers face growing demands for product quality, contamination control, regulatory compliance and reliable supply, Freudenberg's businesses continue to invest in technologies and capabilities that support safer, more efficient manufacturing environments.

Freudenberg Medical Brings CleanAssure™ to the India Market Freudenberg Medical manufactures high-purity silicone and TPE tubing and single-use assemblies for bioprocessing and critical fluid transfer. Its seamless, overmolded assemblies support applications including vaccine production, cell cultivation, fluid transfer and fill-finish operations. With the new CleanAssure™ service, Freudenberg Medical extends this capability with controlled cleaning and sterilization for single-use assemblies. The ISO Class 5 controlled cleanroom service provides customers with washed, dried and gamma-sterilized assemblies designed to reduce contamination risk, simplify downstream processing and deliver consistent product quality. "CleanAssure™ allows us to support our customers beyond component manufacturing. By integrating controlled cleaning and sterilization into our single-use assembly product offering, we help reduce contamination risk, streamline validation activities, and support a reliable supply for our customers," said Falgun Jani, Business Head India. "We can now support customers with their entire component value chain and allow them to focus on their core manufacturing capability."

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Showcases Advanced Air Filtration Solutions Freudenberg Filtration Technologies showcases advanced filtration solutions designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers maintain controlled production environments and meet demanding cleanroom requirements. Through its Viledon® brand, the company provides multi-stage filtration solutions encompassing pre-filters, fine filters and HEPA filtration for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, laboratory and healthcare applications. At PMEC India, the company highlights technologies including Fan Filter Units (FFUs), Terminal Housing Filters, and gas-phase filtration solutions. Its air filtration portfolio is designed to support reliable airflow, contamination control and efficient facility operation, with Viledon® HEPA filtration solutions suitable for cleanroom environments. "Effective contamination control requires a systems approach to clean air," said Chinmay Korad, AGM & Country Head - Pharma at Freudenberg Filtration Technologies. "By combining high-performance filtration, containment solutions, and intelligent airflow management, we help pharmaceutical manufacturers maintain controlled environments that support product quality, regulatory compliance, and reliable operations."

Nilfisk Advances Contamination Control for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Nilfisk provides specialized vacuum, dust containment, and cleaning solutions designed for the stringent hygiene and safety requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its solutions help capture dust and hazardous particles at the source, reduce cross-contamination risks, protect operators, and support GMP compliance across production environments. From cleanroom vacuums and high-containment systems to pneumatic conveying and floor cleaning technologies, Nilfisk solutions support contamination control throughout the pharmaceutical manufacturing process while helping facilities maintain product quality, operational efficiency, and production uptime. On 15 April 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) successfully completed its voluntary public takeover of Nilfisk, becoming the majority shareholder with more than 90% of the company's share capital and voting rights. The acquisition brings together FHCS's expertise in innovative manual cleaning solutions with Nilfisk's leadership in professional cleaning technologies, creating a stronger platform to support customers with comprehensive hygiene, contamination control, and cleaning solutions across regulated industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"In pharmaceutical manufacturing, cleaning is critical to product quality, operator safety, and regulatory compliance," said Gopal Shinde, National Sales Head for Industrial Vacuums, Nilfisk. "Our solutions are designed to capture contamination at the source, helping manufacturers maintain clean, controlled environments while keeping their operations running efficiently." Visit Freudenberg at PMEC India 2026 Visitors attending CPHI & PMEC 2026 are invited to meet with experts from Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, and Nilfisk to discuss current challenges, explore new products, and discover how Freudenberg's healthcare businesses can help accelerate product development and manufacturing success. Event: PMEC India 2026 Date: 24-26 November 2026 Location: IEML, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR

Stand: Hall 10, Stand J34 About Freudenberg India Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com About Freudenberg Medical Freudenberg Medical is a trusted strategic CDMO partner to medical device and pharmaceutical companies, committed to delivering high-quality solutions from ideation to market launch and volume production. With over 2,700 associates across 12 global manufacturing sites in key MedTech hubs and proven expertise in materials and technologies, Freudenberg Medical offers an extensive range of vertically integrated capabilities: from minimally invasive solutions including complex catheters, hypotubes, handles, and coatings to precision molding, tubing and single-use assemblies for bioprocessing and critical fluid handling. Together, let's get patients the treatment they need. www.freudenbergmedical.com

About Freudenberg Filtration Technologies As a global technology leader in air and liquid filtration, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies develops and produces high-performance, energy-efficient filtration solutions which improve the efficiency of industrial processes, conserve resources, protect people and the environment and thus enhance the quality of life. With its Viledon® and micronAir® global brands, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies offers customers innovative filter elements and systems for the energy and resources, hygiene and health, automobile and transport, production and building technology sectors, and for highly specialized applications. In 2025, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies generated sales of €635 million and employed over 3,000 people. www.freudenberg-filter.com About Nilfisk Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading global provider of professional cleaning equipment and services as part of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. More than 90% of sales are to professionals while the remaining part of the business aimed at consumers covers floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers. Nilfisk's products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 5 manufacturing sites across the globe. The main production facilities are in the US, Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of approximately 4,500 employees secured revenue of 996.3 M EUR in 2025. The largest single market is the US covering 24% of revenue in 2025, followed by Germany (15%), France (11%), Denmark (7%), and the UK (5%). www.nilfisk.com

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