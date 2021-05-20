From a freelancer to affiliate marketing expert, Rachit Madan's professional journey is inspiring

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): Rachit Madan is a well-known name in the field of affiliate marketing. From starting as a freelancer to doing 9-5 jobs to finally venturing entirely in orkingmarketing and netw, Madan's career graph is quite interesting.

His work profile shows that he is always willing to take challenges and chances to achieve his goals. His journey is an inspiration to those who are unsure of how to attain their goals.

Madan did his schooling in New Green Field Public School and graduated from Apeejay College of Engineering. He was always a bright student who was curious to learn new things. After his college, Rachit Madan started his journey in online advertising in 2009 when it wasn't such a huge field. About his work profile back then, he shares, "There were few online forums where you can interact with peers and share. I started working for a client as a freelancer. I also did forum posting and SEO-related work."

During his freelancing days, Rachit Madan met a client who worked in affiliate marketing who helped him gain knowledge about the same. At that time, Madan also got a job offer from Infosys (2009), and his second company was Oracle (2014). However, in mid-2014, he decided to quit the IT industry and focus only on affiliate marketing. The field interested him more than anything, and he saw better opportunities in the same.

Soon, he started with viral marketing and e-commerce. He collaborated for work with clients across the globe. As an affiliate marketing expert, Rachit Madan helped major e-commerce companies to scale their sales and build up their funnels. Currently, he is working with big ventures in the US that deal with Insurance and Solar Leads. Rachit has a lot of big plans to expand his network.

