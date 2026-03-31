PNN New Delhi [India], March 31: In a decisive move that signals confidence amid global uncertainty, Brisk Gains Finance, founded by a 24-year-old entrepreneur Yash Thakkar, has acquired a profitable Dubai-based perfume company with a strong regional footprint and a loyal base of over 100,000 customers. The 20 year old business, previously owned by an Emirati founder, has established itself as a recognized name in the UAE's thriving fragrance market--one of the most dynamic and culturally rooted consumer sectors in the region. The acquisition, executed alongside company director and partner Shavkat Bekchanov, marks the beginning of Brisk Gains' operational journey in the UAE, reflecting a deeper conviction in the region's long-term economic strength and its position as a global business hub.

At just 24, Yash Thakkar's entry into this space reflects a rare blend of ambition, timing, and strategic clarity. Entirely self-made, he has steadily built his journey across marketing technology, and now investments--demonstrating a sharp ability to identify undervalued yet high-potential opportunities. Speaking on the acquisition, Yash shared, "We weren't just looking to buy a business--we were looking to build something that can scale meaningfully over time. The UAE offers that ecosystem where strong brands can evolve into global stories." He further added, "This company already has the fundamentals--profitability, loyalty, and presence. Our role is to bring structure, capital discipline, and a vision that can unlock its next phase of growth." Backed by Brisk Gains' financial expertise and integrated approach, the focus now shifts to strengthening operations, expanding market share within the UAE, and gradually exploring new geographies where the brand can resonate.

Beyond the immediate acquisition, Brisk Gains is aligning this move with a larger roadmap--one that extends beyond ownership into value creation at scale. The firm is in the process of establishing a $50 million growth-focused private equity fund aimed at acquiring fundamentally strong SMEs across sectors. With two additional acquisitions already under discussion and a target of ten within the next 12 months, the strategy centers on identifying undervalued profitable businesses, introducing structural alignment, and accelerating growth through both capital and brand narrative positioning. Importantly, the long-term vision for the acquired perfume company is to prepare it for a public listing within the next 18 to 24 months--leveraging Brisk Gains' expertise in IPO advisory to unlock substantial value for stakeholders. As Mr. Shavkat noted, "For us, this is just the beginning. We believe the real opportunity lies in taking strong regional businesses to the public markets, where their true value can be realized." In doing so, Brisk Gains Finance is quietly reinforcing its commitment to the UAE's growth story--participating not just as investors, but as long-term contributors to the region's evolving economic landscape.

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