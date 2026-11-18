VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: More than eight centuries after his death, Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan remains one of medieval India's most compelling figures, a young ruler who inherited a vast empire, defeated a formidable invader at Tarain, and then lost both his throne and his life in a battle whose consequences reshaped the political destiny of North India. From the salt-rich plains of Sambhar to the fortified hills of Ajmer, the Chauhans built one of North India's most enduring kingdoms. At its head stood Prithviraj Chauhan, the young emperor who defeated Muhammad Ghori at Tarain, only to lose his empire, his capital and his life a year later.

In his book, Eclipse at Ajmer: Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and the Fall of North India, author *Nitish Sharma* revisits the rise of the Chauhan dynasty, the military and cultural strength of its empire, and the dramatic collapse that followed the Second Battle of Tarain in 1192. The book argues that Prithviraj's story is not merely a tale of one king's defeat, but a turning point that opened North India to the Delhi Sultanate and altered the region's political landscape for centuries. "Prithviraj Chauhan was not simply a warrior who lost a battle; he was the last great imperial barrier of North India before a new political order took hold. His courage, ambition and ultimate tragedy deserve to be understood in the full context of the Chauhan Empire's six-century history," said *Nitish Sharma, author of *Eclipse at Ajmer: Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and the Fall of North India.

An empire built over six centuries The Chauhans of Shakambhari, also known as the Chauhans of Sambhar, traced their ruling lineage to King Vasudeva, whom the book identifies as the founder of the dynasty around 551 CE. From their early base around the Sambhar Lake region, the Chauhans gradually expanded into one of North India's most powerful kingdoms, controlling territory associated with present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Their capital was initially at Sambhar, a centre enriched by the salt trade, before King Ajayaraja II shifted the imperial centre to Ajaymeru or modern Ajmer in the 12th century. The name Ajaymeru, meaning "invincible hills," reflected both the city's fortified location and the Chauhan ambition to create a defensible imperial capital.

The book highlights that the Chauhan realm, known as Sapadalaksha, was described in tradition as comprising roughly 1.25 lakh villages. Its rulers bore titles such as Sapadalaksheshwar and Shakambharinaresh, underscoring the scale and prestige of the kingdom at its height. Prithviraj: The young emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, also known as Prithviraja III or Rai Pithora, ascended the throne around 1178 after the death of his father, Someshvara. Still in his teens, he initially ruled under the guidance of his mother, Queen Karpuradevi, and the experienced minister Kadambavasa, popularly remembered as Kaimas. The book portrays him as an unusually accomplished young monarch: trained in arms and statecraft, skilled in archery, and associated in later tradition with the legendary ability to strike a target by sound alone. Medieval sources also credit him with knowledge of multiple languages, including Sanskrit, Prakrit, Apabhramsha, Magadhi, Paishachi and Shauraseni.

His reign was defined by an ambition to achieve Digvijaya which means supremacy in all directions. Prithviraj campaigned against the Bhadanakas, defeated the Chandela ruler Parmardi Dev of Bundelkhand, extended influence over Kangra and asserted Chauhan authority across a broad stretch of North India. At its height, his empire is described in the book as stretching from the Sutlej river in Punjab to the Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh, and from the Himalayan foothills to the vicinity of Mount Abu. The author estimates that more than 100 vassals and chieftains owed allegiance to the Chauhan monarch. The battle that made him a legend

Prithviraj's most celebrated military achievement came at the First Battle of Tarain in 1191, when he confronted Muhammad Ghori's invading force. The Chauhan victory forced Ghori to withdraw and became one of the defining moments of Prithviraj's reign. But the victory proved incomplete. Ghori returned in 1192 with a reorganised army, while Prithviraj faced a difficult strategic position: parts of his forces were deployed to defend Ajmer, guard the frontier with the Gahadavalas of Kannauj and counter the Chaulukyas of Gujarat. The book argues that the absence of key commanders, including Skanda, and the smaller size of the Chauhan army weakened Prithviraj's position at the Second Battle of Tarain.

The outcome was decisive. Prithviraj was defeated and captured, and the Chauhan imperial order in North India collapsed soon afterwards. Medieval sources differ on the exact circumstances of his death, but the book maintains that he was executed after refusing to accept Ghori's overlordship. The fall of Ajmer and Delhi The defeat at Tarain did not immediately hand Delhi and Ajmer to Ghori. The book emphasises that Prithviraj's son Govindaraja, supported by Prithviraj's brother Hariraja, continued resistance after the emperor's fall. It was only in 1193 that Qutb-ud-din Aibak, Ghori's commander in India, moved against Delhi after capturing Sirhind, Samana and Hansi. Delhi eventually fell after prolonged resistance, followed by Ajmer, marking the effective end of independent Chauhan imperial power in the region.

The consequences extended far beyond the Chauhan heartland. In 1194, Ghori defeated Jaichandra Gahadavala at the Battle of Chandawar, ending the Gahadavala kingdom of Kannauj and consolidating Turkic rule across much of North India. A legacy beyond defeat The book argues that Prithviraj's historical importance lies not only in Tarain, but in the empire he inherited and sought to expand. It presents the Chauhans as rulers who combined military strength with temple building, Sanskrit learning, trade, administration and religious patronage. Ajmer itself became a symbol of that legacy. The city's fort, known today as Taragarh, was associated with the Chauhan rulers, while the Saraswati Kanthabharana Vidyapeeth established by Vigraharaja IV reflected the dynasty's investment in Sanskrit education and scholarship.

For Sharma, the central message of the book is that Indian history cannot be understood through conquest alone. It must also recover the rulers, soldiers, administrators, scholars and ordinary people who defended their homelands and sustained civilisational continuity through periods of invasion and political upheaval. "The Chauhan Empire was not a footnote before the Delhi Sultanate. For nearly 600 years, it was a major force in North India, and Prithviraj Chauhan stood at its final imperial peak. Remembering him honestly means remembering both his victories and the political failures that made his fall possible," Sharma said. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)