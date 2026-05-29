VMPL New Delhi [India], May 28: Every year, thousands of crores in CSR funds flow through India's social sector ,and a significant portion of it disappears into fragmented, short-cycle projects that dissolve the moment the cheque runs out. Communities remain vulnerable. NGOs stay underfunded. And donors, corporate foundations, and philanthropists keep asking the same question: where is the impact? On 29 May 2026, INDIAdonates convened some of the country's most consequential voices in social development at Hyatt Centric, Juhu, Mumbai ,with one clear mission: to move the conversation from charity to architecture. The Synergy and Sustainability Symposium V ,INDIAdonates' flagship annual CSR event, now in its fifth edition ,will centre on the theme Resilient Systems: Building Sustainable Futures That Last. The theme marks a deliberate progression from the symposium's earlier editions, which explored partnership (2022), innovation (2023), inclusion (2024), and scale (2025). In 2026, the question being asked is sharper and more urgent: how do we build systems, institutions, and community ecosystems strong enough to survive ,and sustain ,whatever comes next?

The Urgency Behind the Theme India's development sector is navigating a convergence of crises. Climate shocks are reshaping agriculture across Maharashtra and beyond. Economic instability is putting pressure on livelihoods that NGOs have spent years building. Public health systems remain fragile. And at the same time, the demand on civil society organisations to deliver scale, measurable outcomes, compliance, and visibility ,often without adequate institutional support ,has never been higher. "The conversation is shifting," said INDIAdonates in its event documentation. "From isolated programmes to strengthening the underlying systems, institutions, partnerships, and community ecosystems that enable sustainable and resilient futures." Founded in 2018 by Dr. Sanjay Patra and Sandeep Sharma with a precise insight ,that India's most impactful NGOs were unable to reach the right donors ,INDIAdonates has since enabled over 200 NGO partners to raise funds digitally, engaged 20+ corporate partners, and impacted more than 25,000 lives across communities served by its network.

What Happens Inside the Symposium The one-day symposium is structured not as a conference but as a convergence. A keynote on Designing for Uncertainty will open proceedings, followed by a high-level plenary panel on Funding Resilient Systems ,widely expected to be the session with the strongest media and sector attention. The symposium brings together a carefully curated group of leaders whose work sits at the heart of India's social impact ecosystem. Mr. Abhejit Agarwal, Head of Sustainability and CSR at Axis Bank, brings the perspective of institutional finance and corporate philanthropy to the resilience conversation. Ms. Tushara Shankar, Head of CSR at Lupin Limited and LHWRF, represents the growing commitment of India's pharmaceutical sector to long-term community health and livelihood systems. Ms. Vanessa D'souza, CEO of SNEHA, one of Mumbai's most respected voices on urban health, gender, and community resilience, will add a grounded, grassroots dimension to the plenary dialogue. Dr. AL Sharada, Director and Trustee of Population First, brings a sharp gender equity and demographic lens to the conversation.

Mr. Mangesh Wange, CEO and Board Member of Swades Foundation, contributes deep expertise in large-scale rural development. Mr. Abhimanyu Sahu, Director of Entrepreneurship and Livelihood at Schneider Electric, brings a private-sector skilling and enterprise perspective, while Mr. Prabhakant Jain, General Manager and CSR Head at DS Group, adds a manufacturing and livelihood dimension to the dialogues. Together, these voices reflect the symposium's core conviction: that resilient futures are not built by any one sector alone, but through sustained collaboration across philanthropy, corporate giving, and on-ground civil society action. Parallel thematic tracks will run across the day, exploring local climate solutions, data-driven resilience, social inclusion, people-first community frameworks, institutional sustainability, and ecosystem leadership. A dedicated Spotlight Session will surface grassroots success stories ,including that of Samaan Social Development Society in Indore, whose landmark programme has trained over 200 women as two-wheeler mechanics and service advisors, and established India's first women-run mechanic garage. A Recognition of Impactful Models segment will close the programme by honouring replicable, community-led initiatives across women's livelihoods, inclusive workplaces, sustainable agriculture, healthcare access, and urban resilience.

Why Mumbai, Why Now Mumbai is not merely the venue for this conversation ,it is a symbol of its urgency. As India's financial capital, home to the highest concentration of corporate headquarters, foundations, nonprofits, and social enterprises in the country, Mumbai is where CSR budgets are decided and where the distance between philanthropy boardrooms and grassroots realities is often most sharply felt. The symposium is designed to collapse that distance. For CSR teams and corporate foundations, the symposium offers more than networking. It is a strategic opportunity to engage directly with the organisations and communities their funding is meant to serve ,and to rethink whether that funding is structured in ways that actually build lasting resilience, or merely manage visible symptoms.

Expected post-event outcomes include cross-sector partnerships, actionable knowledge resources, white papers documenting ecosystem insights, and continued engagement through INDIAdonates' institutional networks ,a deliberate effort to ensure that the symposium's conversations do not end when the day does. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)