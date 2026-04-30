VMPL Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation (SHIF), a non-profit collaboration between Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF)and Schneider Electric India, has transformed Guhir village in Maharashtra into a Climate Smart Village to drive clean energy access and sustainable livelihoods in rural India. The initiative focuses on enabling reliable energy access and strengthening rural livelihoods through an integrated, community-led model. In an event today, Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Sara Tendulkar, and Saaniya Tendulkar, where they interacted with the beneficiaries, met women farmers and took stock of the diverse agricultural, craft, as well as horticulture products showcased by the village self-help groups.

At its core is a 40-kW solar array integrated with Schneider Electric IoT-enabled smart power management system that optimises energy use based on demand. The system powers irrigation pumps and agro-processing units, including paddy threshers, rice mill machines and spice processing units, which are operated through a women-led Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) managing local produce and strengthening the village's value chain. It also supports 113 households, around 25 streetlights, and essential services, while electrifying the local Anganwadi, benefiting over 30 children. Talking about the initiative, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar said, "Real change is often simple and grounded, and in Guhir we have seen a glimpse of that. When children, women, and youth take the lead, development becomes sustainable and meaningful. I hope this inspires many more villages to follow. I congratulate everyone involved in this initiative, and I am glad that SHIF was able to bring together like-minded teams to achieve this."

On stage, Sachin was impressed by the brilliant oratory of the school children from the village. He added that these children will go on to put the name of their region on to the global stage. Noting that the village also houses a smart school under the SHIF, in cricketing terms, he wants to see the scorecard of such an integrated sustainable village model multiply. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "Clean Energy and Sustainable Livelihoods is the foundation on which communities build better lives. Guhir is a powerful demonstration of what becomes possible when technology, purpose, and partnership come together. Through SHIF, we are enabling farmers to grow more, empowering women to lead enterprises, and giving young people a reason to build their futures right where they belong."

Reliable and sustainable energy access is critical to enabling livelihoods, strengthening rural infrastructure, and improving quality of life. However, many rural regions continue to face challenges due to inconsistent power supply and dependence on traditional energy sources. Climate Smart Villages aim to address these challenges by integrating clean and advanced energy technologies to support sustainable and inclusive development. Implemented in partnership with the BAIF Institute for Sustainable Livelihoods and Development (BISLD), the initiative combines renewable energy technologies with community-led interventions to enhance agricultural productivity, strengthen livelihoods, and build climate resilience. Building on BAIF's foundation, SHIF has adopted a holistic model focused on socio-economic upliftment, doubling irrigated land through solar-powered pumps, enabling solar-based agro-processing for higher farmer incomes, and ensuring 24x7 clean energy for households and street lighting. The initiative promotes community ownership through a women-led, community-managed approach.

The inauguration of Guhir as a Climate Smart Village marks a defining milestone, celebrating not just infrastructure but the power of collective purpose. Bringing together communities, civil society, and industry, this initiative demonstrates how clean energy can drive inclusive growth and lasting climate resilience. With the Guhir model poised for replication across India, Schneider Electric remains committed to enabling energy access and driving sustainable development, contributing to the nation's vision of a Viksit Bharat. About SHIF Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation (SHIF) (https://www.shif.in/) is a collaboration between Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, through Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), and Schneider Electric India (https://www.se.com/in/en/), a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability, who have come together to "Spread Happiness" by providing access to green energy to rural and semi urban communities of India and empowering communities and school children with sustainable livelihood opportunities and updated digital means of education through Renewable Energy, thus achieving SDG-4 and SDG-7 (Quality Education and Affordable and Clean Energy).

About Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (https://www.sachintendulkarfoundation.org/) is the philanthropic institution of the Tendulkar family. Established with the vision of giving back to India, the foundation focuses on health, education, and sports for children. Through a network of committed partners, STF serves underserved communities across 18 states, reaching geographies that are often left unreached. About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centres, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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