VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: After spending nearly a decade in the corporate world, Shriya Singh has launched Lumea, a mindful living brand built around the belief that a fulfilling life is shaped not just by professional achievements, but also by self-awareness, meaningful relationships and the ability to appreciate everyday moments. Inspired by her personal experiences, particularly her transition into motherhood, Singh envisioned a brand that would encourage people to slow down, reconnect with themselves and become more intentional about how they live. Through thoughtfully curated journals and plans for interactive workshops and community experiences, Lumea seeks to make mindfulness, gratitude and emotional well-being more accessible across generations.

Built on the philosophy of "Be Good. Do Good. Feel Good.", Lumea reflects the idea that positive change begins with the individual and gradually extends to relationships, families and the wider community. From Corporate Experience to Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship Before establishing Lumea, Shriya Singh spent nearly ten years navigating the demands of corporate life. While her professional journey offered valuable experiences and learning opportunities, it also led her to reflect on a larger question: what does it truly mean to live a fulfilling life? Like many working professionals, Singh experienced the constant demands of balancing professional responsibilities with personal commitments. Motherhood became an important turning point, encouraging her to reconsider conventional ideas of success, productivity and personal well-being.

She began recognising the importance of creating time for reflection, appreciating everyday experiences and nurturing relationships that often get overlooked in busy routines. This personal journey gradually developed into the idea behind Lumea: a brand that could translate the principles of mindful living into simple, practical experiences that people could incorporate into their everyday lives. Speaking about the inspiration behind the venture, Shriya Singh said: "For a long time, I believed that being productive meant constantly doing more. But over time, I realised how important it is to pause, reflect and appreciate the little things in life. Motherhood gave me a different perspective on what truly matters. I wanted to create something that would encourage people to reconnect with themselves, value their relationships and become more conscious of how they experience everyday life. That thought became the foundation of Lumea."

Making Mindful Living Part of Everyday Life Derived from the idea of light, the name Lumea represents positivity, awareness and the possibility of finding clarity through reflection. At the heart of the brand is the belief that meaningful personal change does not always require significant lifestyle transformations. Sometimes, it begins with small and consistent habits that encourage individuals to become more aware of their thoughts, emotions and experiences. Lumea's thoughtfully curated journals are designed to encourage self-reflection, gratitude, personal growth and emotional expression. The brand views journaling as more than a writing activity - it is an opportunity to pause, process experiences and develop a deeper understanding of oneself.

Its approach also encourages people to create intentional moments away from digital distractions and make room for activities that support emotional awareness and personal well-being. Through its offerings, Lumea hopes to make mindful practices approachable for people with different lifestyles, experiences and aspirations. Beyond Journaling: Building Meaningful Connections Lumea's vision extends beyond individual reflection. The brand aims to create a community that encourages open conversations, meaningful experiences and stronger human connections. One of its long-term aspirations is to introduce interactive workshops and community initiatives that bring people together to explore mindfulness, gratitude, personal experiences and emotional expression. The brand also recognises the importance of relationships across generations. In a world where everyday interactions are increasingly shaped by digital communication, Lumea hopes to encourage people to spend more meaningful time with their loved ones, understand their journeys and preserve the stories that connect families.

By combining thoughtfully designed products with shared experiences, the brand aims to build a broader ecosystem around conscious living and meaningful relationships. A New Chapter in Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship Shriya Singh's transition from corporate professional to entrepreneur reflects how personal experiences and changing priorities can inspire new business ideas. Her journey also represents the growing interest in businesses that place greater emphasis on emotional well-being, personal development and meaningful consumer experiences. Rather than approaching mindfulness as a complicated practice, Singh aims to make it part of everyday routines through simple and accessible products and experiences. Looking ahead, Lumea plans to expand its offerings, develop community-led initiatives and introduce experiences that bring its philosophy to a wider audience.

Through the venture, Singh hopes to encourage people to embrace a more conscious way of living - one where personal growth, gratitude and meaningful connections receive as much attention as professional and material achievements. About Lumea Lumea is a mindful living brand founded by Shriya Singh, offering thoughtfully curated products and experiences designed to encourage self-reflection, gratitude, emotional awareness, personal growth and intentional living. Guided by the philosophy "Be Good. Do Good. Feel Good.", Lumea aims to help individuals develop positive everyday habits, strengthen meaningful relationships and create moments of calm in increasingly demanding lives. Beyond its product offerings, the brand envisions building a community through interactive workshops and experiences that encourage conscious living and deeper human connections.

Website: https://www.getlumea.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)