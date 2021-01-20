From freshers to experienced, a bright future for all is the promise of MIT-SDE

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): In 1991, with the LPG reform (Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization), India opened its arms to the world and the inflow of technology, commerce and employment were in the boom.

With new technology, came the ever-increasing need for upskilling, updating and upgrading knowledge. With the evolving technology, the mediums of teaching and learning too saw a transformation. And today in 2021, the world is at a stage of e-learning or digital learning and remote classrooms.

MIT-SDE, which laid its foundation stone in 2008, was born as a result of the need for changing times and distance learning.

The edtech is mobilizing innovative solutions using technology for sharpening skills, developing personalities, thereby evolving a new future for the Next Generation.

Creating a future for the Next Gen requires planning and foresight, which MIT-SDE seems to have. The offerings of MIT-SDE are not limited to the course work but extend to:

LinkedIn Learning - MIT-SDE is the first-ever institute in India to partner with LinkedIn, to provide LinkedIn Learning subscription at a subsidized rate to its students.

Mentor Links - Mentor Links connects a panel of global experts to students guiding them with their career planning, practical problems and giving valuable industry insights for their holistic development through the Mentor Links ALERT initiative -

A - Ask the Expert

L - Learn about global trends

E - Engage with the expert face-to-face

R - Read the articles by experts

T - Training customized with experts

Buddy Programme - With the idea of having a friend or a buddy to guide, aid and assist students in their academic journey, MIT-SDE offers a dedicated support team to resolve any academic query, organize student engagement activities such as newsletter, pop-quiz, etc, and enhance their learning experience called the Buddy Programme.

Besides, the organization has Wiley publication as its content partner ensuring maintenance of the quality of the curriculum. It has AICTE recognized courses. MIT-SDE nurtures an Open-Door policy for employees as well as students. The organization also has a strong alumni network and a healthy association with working professionals and subject matter experts.

"MIT-SDE is a brand, and an association with the brand elevates the status of the student in the industry. The institution strives to give value to its students through its courses or other student engagement activities. MIT-SDE is always striving to carve a niche for itself and become a global institute. With this goal in sight, the institute is planning to develop and implement futuristic and non-conventional learning methods," said Prof (Dr) Suhrud Neurgaonkar, sharing his beliefs and goals for the brand, the Director of the organization.

