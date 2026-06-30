VMPL Mumbai (Maharahstra) [India], June 30: 'Infinite Saree' the landmark social impact campaign dedicated to ending the Marital Rape Exception in Indian criminal law, has earned global recognition across two of the world's most prestigious creative festivals. The campaign received one Silver Lion in the Health & Wellness category and was shortlisted in three categories at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It also won 14 Clio Health Awards, including the inaugural Women's Health Grand Clio, at the 2026 Clio Health Awards. Its haul of 14 Clio honours, including the inaugural Women's Health Grand Clio, seven Gold, four Silver and two Bronze awards, along with the Cannes Lions Silver, recognises the campaign's creative excellence and its role in driving meaningful conversations around women's safety, equality, legal rights and social change. The campaign was developed by global health marketing agency Klick Health for Red Dot Foundation, in collaboration with MediaMedic Communications, INVNT, TA2, and LightFarm.

'Infinite Saree' transformed one of India's most iconic symbols of womanhood into a powerful call for justice. Conceived to raise awareness about the marital rape exception in Indian criminal law, the campaign highlighted the lack of legal protection available to millions of married women facing sexual violence. At the centre of the initiative was a four-kilometre-long saree believed to be the world's longest, designed by leading Indian fashion designer Nivedita Saboo and embroidered with thousands of signatures collected in support of the Marital Rape Exception from the Indian Penal Code. Serving as a living petition at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, the installation mobilised public participation and sparked widespread conversations around women's rights, dignity, and safety.

Commenting on the recognition, Supreet K. Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Red Dot Foundation said, "'Infinite Saree' was created to amplify the voices of women seeking legal protection and justice. This recognition reflects the strength of collective action and the ability of creative storytelling to bring critical social issues into mainstream discourse. We are honoured to see this message resonate on a global stage." Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer, Klick Health, added, "Every campaign we're celebrating exists because someone, somewhere needed to be seen. The fact that this work is being recognised, especially with the inaugural Grand for Women's Health created specifically to recognise work fighting for women's safety on a global stage, tells me the industry understands that the most powerful creative comes from the most urgent truths."

Dinesh Chindarkar, Co-Founder & Director of MediaMedic Communications, said, "We are proud to be partners for the 'Infinite Saree' campaign that brought together purpose, culture and advocacy to create meaningful impact. The recognition at the Clio Health Awards and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 reinforces the power of strategic communications, PR and creative collaboration in bringing global visibility to important social issues." The global recognition of 'Infinite Saree' underscores the growing role of purpose-driven creativity in advancing social change. As conversations around women's safety, equality, and legal rights continue to evolve, the campaign stands as a testament to the power of collective voices and creative advocacy in driving awareness and action.

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