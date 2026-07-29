VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: Today, Marmeto holds the title of India's first Shopify Platinum Partner, as do very few in the Shopify ecosystem globally. Being a bootstrapped company, this is a feat to take a pause and admire. Currently Shopify has close to 100 Platinum partners and Marmeto is now part of the 0.1% of the global partner ecosystem. From India's first Shopify Plus Partner, to then the first Premier Partner to now maintaining the streak of the first Platinum Partner, Marmeto's journey showcases the engineering skills that helped it become a globally recognizable brand. While Marmeto has now transitioned from its service entity, this milestone is about the lessons learnt over the years that they are bringing to their suite of products.

Shopify Platinum Partner achievement Platinum partners are the epitome of the scale of sustained impact they have created for enterprise merchants and Marmeto's work speaks for itself. Delivering ecommerce solutions gave Marmeto technical expertise, ability to manage enterprise requirements, connect multiple systems without disrupting operations, and support merchants long after launch. The understanding of how engineering, service, operations and customer experience impact businesses, strengthened over the years. Having a portfolio of some of the best global merchants under their cadre, such as Levis, Birkenstock, Unilever, Borosil, Raymond and many more, Marmeto's ability to solve high-stakes challenges paved the way forward. Their brand, the legacy.

Co-Founder at Marmeto, Saurav, alongside his partners, Shashwat and Prabhat, played an important role in turning the company into a recognizable brand and one merchants and partners rely on. Here's what Saurav, Co-Founder and winner of the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 had to say: "Being a part of the 0.1% of the global partner ecosystem is a great feeling. Marmeto grew from being just a name to becoming a brand for merchants and partners recognised for the quality of our work, all the while being bootstrapped. We know what it truly takes to support businesses at scale and it had a lot to do with the kinds of teams we worked with and times we were operating in. I'm very excited for this achievement and for the new journey with our suite of products"

Their vision, the future. Marmeto's CEO, Shashwat Swaroop, always vocal about building and with a knack of identifying gaps, previously built ReturnPrime, now acquired by GoKwik, to solve challenges around managing returns in ecommerce. Shashwat believes in understanding the problem closely, listening to the people experiencing it and building to naturally fit the way businesses operate. The same also went into creating Recurpay, a Marmeto product that caters to Shopify subscriptions and now goes into every product under Marmeto's suite. This is what Shashwat Swaroop, CEO and fellow winner of the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 had to say: "Our core focus has always been on solving ecommerce complexities,This gave us a front-row seat of ecommerce. Ecommerce is complex and we aim to solve that with products that are reliable and simple to use. We spent years working with both, enablers and brands. Our vision is to build a product ecosystem that solves the most critical problems on both sides and becomes the technology foundation for ecommerce growth."

Their expertise, the engineering. Excited about the suite of products, and a techie at heart, this is what Prabhat Prasad, Co-Founder at Marmeto and another winner of the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 had to say: "What excites me most is what we're building for the ecosystem. After years of solving ecommerce tech challenges with the team, I'm very excited that we are now building systems that can solve problems across the entire ecosystem." The star of the products Today from the suite, Recurpay, a Shopify subscription app stands at the top. Trusted by 7,500+ Shopify brands across 98+ countries, it helps businesses build recurring revenue through flexible subscriptions, better retention and a smoother customer experience. Around it sits a growing ecosystem. You can visit their website and view the list of products for different purposes, with notable ones like Elevate for SaaS analytics, for website collaboration, Nexus for multi-vendor operations and many more.

The journey forward While Marmeto is waving a goodbye to their service operations, they are now completely focused on the product journey. The journey is all about building the tools the ecosystem needs now. Marmeto has now stepped into the era of shaping the future of global ecommerce. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)