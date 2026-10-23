VMPL Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Business Growth Consultant Dr. Ujjwal Baranwal has launched the Lala se Legacy Academy, a structured growth program for India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The program helps owner-led businesses move from founder-dependent operations to system-driven enterprises that can grow beyond the owner. India's MSME sector runs largely on the traditional "lala" model: businesses built on the owner's personal relationships, instinct and hard work. This model has created generations of successful enterprises. However, according to Dr. Baranwal, many of these businesses reach a stage where the same approach begins to limit growth. "The lala way of doing business built this country. But there comes a point where everything depends on one person: every decision, every sale, every payment," said Dr. Baranwal. "That is when growth stops, no matter how hard the owner works."

The Academy identifies common signs that a business is ready for this transition. Revenue has plateaued for years. The owner cannot step away even for a few days. Good talent is hard to retain, and cash flow is inconsistent. And the next generation wants to modernise but lacks a clear roadmap. The Lala se Legacy Academy addresses these challenges across six core areas: marketing, sales, team, finance, systems and mindset. Rather than a one-size-fits-all course, the program is structured in tiers. Business owners can begin with free guides and resources and progress, as needed, to bottleneck diagnosis, group coaching and hands-on implementation support. This lets owners learn at their own pace and solve the specific constraint holding their business back.

According to the Academy, business owners who have worked with Dr. Baranwal have reported revenue growth of 2x to 5x after implementing its frameworks. Dr. Baranwal brings more than nine years of entrepreneurial experience to the program. An engineer by training, he built a business that generated crores in revenue. But a lack of grounding in branding and management fundamentals led to heavy losses that brought him close to bankruptcy. Seeking guidance, he invested most of his remaining capital in mentorship, a decision he sums up in his own words: "Ek baar banaya hai, aage bhi bana lenge." The knowledge he gained helped him recover and return to profitability.

That experience shaped his current mission. "I learned the hard way that hard work without the right systems is not enough," he said. "My goal is to help 1,000 Indian companies become ₹100-crore brands and contribute at least $1 billion to the Indian economy." A recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration, Dr. Baranwal shares business growth insights with a combined audience of more than 9 lakh followers across social media platforms. MSME owners who want to understand the Lala se Legacy approach can access a free training session at Lala se Legacy Free Training. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)