PNN New Delhi [India], June 15: The era of 10-step beauty routines may be coming to an end. Today's beauty consumers want products that do more, take less time, and simplify their routines without compromising results. Why buy separate products for hydration, protection, makeup prep, and skin nourishment when one product can deliver multiple benefits? From skinimalism to hybrid beauty, the industry is undergoing a major shift. Consumers are increasingly moving toward products that combine skincare and makeup benefits, creating an entirely new category of beauty innovation. And that's exactly where Forever52 sees the future. For years, Forever52 has been known as a makeup-first brand trusted by professional makeup artists, beauty academies, bridal experts, and beauty enthusiasts. But through its close association with beauty professionals across India and global markets, the brand identified a challenge that traditional skincare brands weren't solving.

While the market is filled with moisturizers, sunscreens, serums, and skincare essentials, most products are designed purely for skincare outcomes. Very few are developed with makeup performance in mind. And for professional artists, that distinction matters. Great makeup doesn't begin with foundation--it begins with skin preparation. Artists consistently look for products that hydrate without feeling greasy, create a smooth canvas, improve foundation application, support blendability, and help makeup last through long weddings, events, photoshoots, and studio hours. Yet finding products that successfully bridge skincare and makeup performance has remained a challenge. This gap presented an opportunity for Forever52. Rather than approaching skincare as a standalone category, the brand began looking at it through the lens it understands best: makeup performance.

The result is a new philosophy that focuses on creating products that prepare, protect, and enhance the skin while supporting better makeup application. Instead of asking consumers to choose between skincare benefits and makeup results, Forever52 believes the two should work together. It's a perspective shaped not just by consumer trends, but by years of listening to makeup artists and understanding the realities of professional beauty. The brand's product development teams continuously study artist requirements, evaluate formulations, and work towards creating solutions that address real-world beauty challenges. The goal is simple: skincare that doesn't just improve the appearance of the skin, but also improves how makeup looks, feels, and performs.

This philosophy is already reflected in the brand's recent skincare launches. Products such as Hydra Cremeand Velvet Matte Sunscreen have been developed as more than traditional skincare essentials. They represent a new generation of beauty products designed to support both skin health and makeup performance, bringing multiple benefits together in a single step. The timing also aligns with a broader shift taking place across the beauty industry. Consumers today are becoming increasingly selective about the products they buy. They want simplified routines, smarter formulations, and products that work harder for them. Convenience, performance, and multi-functionality have become just as important as the products themselves.

For Forever52, skincare is not a departure from makeup. It is a natural extension of the expertise the brand has built over years of serving the professional beauty community. As the lines between skincare and makeup continue to blur, the brand believes the future belongs to products that don't fit neatly into a single category. Instead, they prepare, protect, and enhance- delivering skincare benefits while helping makeup perform at its best. Because in modern beauty, the question is no longer skincare or makeup. It's how effectively they can work together. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)