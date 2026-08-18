VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Wah! Foods, the company behind Wah! Puchka and Wah! Litti, has outlined plans to achieve ₹250 crore in annual revenue by FY30 as it builds a nationally recognised Indian street-food QSR platform.

Currently operating across Kolkata and Pune, the company plans to strengthen its presence in existing markets before gradually expanding into new cities through a cluster-led strategy.

Having established outlet-level profitability along with standard operating procedures, centralised supply chains and technology-enabled systems, Wah! Foods is now preparing to scale through compact high-street outlets supported by dedicated city-level teams.

"I've always believed that India's biggest opportunities lie in organising categories that millions of consumers already love. Street food is one of them. The brand that can bring together authenticity, hygiene, consistency and scale has the potential to create an iconic consumer business. Wah! Foods is building with that vision and I'm excited to back the founders and support their journey as an investor in my personal capacity," said Sagar Daryani, Founder of Wow! Momo.