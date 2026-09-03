NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: More than 500 developers, data scientists, engineers, agronomists, product champions and digital experts came together from September 2-3, in Pune at Syngenta's DevCon 2026 to showcase cutting-edge innovations, share best practices and explore how artificial intelligence can transform agriculture globally. The annual event, themed 'Sharper Together' highlighted the power of teams collaborating to build digital solutions that help farmers make better decisions, improve productivity and advance sustainable agriculture around the world. Hengde Qin, Syngenta Group's Global CEO and Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information Digital Officer, launched the event virtually, sharing their perspectives on the growing impact of digital on Syngenta's business and how AI and agentic development is critical for us to innovate, operate and deliver value in the future.

Syngenta continues to strengthen its digital agriculture capabilities as an Agtech company. The importance of engineering excellence, AI augmentation and knowledge sharing in developing the next generation of AgTech solutions was clearly reinforced at DevCon 2026. "Agriculture faces increasingly complex challenges, and technology has a critical role to play in helping farmers navigate them. DevCon is more than a technology conference. It is a platform where our global engineering community comes together to learn, collaborate and innovate. By combining strong engineering practices with the power of AI, we are building solutions that have real-world impact on farmers and strengthen the future of agriculture," said Andre Piza, Global Head of Digital AgTech, Syngenta.

What makes DevCon unique is the scale of impact behind the innovation. More than 90% of the digital agriculture solutions developed by Syngenta's Pune-based technology teams support farmers and agricultural stakeholders across global markets, making the city one of the company's most important hubs for digital innovation. "The theme 'Sharper Together' reflects our belief that innovation happens when great minds learn from each other and raise the bar collectively. Bringing together 250 developers from across India creates a powerful community of problem-solvers focused on advancing digital agriculture. From Pune, our teams are contributing technologies that support farmers across the world, demonstrating how engineering excellence can drive global impact," said Salil Bongale, Global Head - IT & Digital, Pune Centre.

Through technical showcases, peer learning sessions and discussions on AI-enabled development, DevCon 2026 celebrated the growing role of engineering communities in shaping the future of agriculture. The event underscored how Syngenta's developers are not only building software, but also creating digital solutions that help farmers improve resilience, productivity and sustainability. DevCon 2026 demonstrated that the future of AgTech will be built through collaboration, continuous learning and innovation at scale. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)