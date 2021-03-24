From reel Life to real Life Hero: Meet Akash Singh Rajput a Youth Icon for the youngsters of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Talking about the importance of sports in today's world he said, sports is a very important field in today's life for immunity and fitness. As youth are getting indulged in the virtual world and are losing their fitness and strength, therefore this facet cannot be ignored. A man from the small city, Sagar of Madhya Pradesh, Akash Singh, with big dreams has made it to the world record, by focusing on this aspect.

He has also been bestowed with many achievements in life and has even been made the youth icon for the youngsters of Madhya Pradesh. After studying at Scindia School, he completed his graduation from Christ University, Bangalore. He chose to do an MBA from his hometown because he wanted to see the education system and level of education of his place i.e. Sagar.

Akash finished his post-graduation from Hari Singh Gour Central University, Sagar, which is the same University from where Osho also practised his studies. With a vision to make his city proud he tried his luck into the entertainment industry. Akash worked hard and got his first break in "Karamfal Data Shani" on Colours TV. Akash Singh Rajput has worked in many films and TV shows. Some of his commendable performances are "Toilet-Ek Prem Katha", series like "Mirzapur", "Porus", "Ashram" and many more.

The success in the entertainment industry was not that satisfying for him, despite being an actor, he wanted to bring some revolutions and changes in his state and birthplace. From reels to real-life hero, he turned into a social activist and started working for the betterment of society. Akash conducted a cricket tournament named "Mantri Trophy Mahakumbh'' at Sagar district MP and got recognized globally.

Aakash Singh Rajput did not only make his city or state proud but because of him today, India has been included in the World Book of Records, London for conducting one of the biggest cricket Mahakumbh tournaments by Gyanveer Seva Samiti, Surkhi.

More than 6500 players represented 430 teams, the tournament held from 1st February 2021 to 12th March 2021. The mission and ambition behind this tournament were to eradicate the differences between castes, status, and race. He chose cricket as a bridge to connect the rural and urban, the lower and the upper caste, the rich and the poor. Cricket is a game that is loved by all and has only a single religion, which is sports and it's an emotion for the people of India.

He has taken several steps to brighten the future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh and even our country. With this tournament, Akash has changed many lives and given hope to many who were hopeless because of their poverty and limitations of resources. The underprivileged do not have the opportunity and equipment and keeping that in mind, their equipment including bat/ball and t-shirts have been provided for all the players. Akash said that the mission was to build unity amongst the community and to maintain equality between all kinds of castes and the status quo.

In the rural areas, many are suffering from malnutrition and for a player a balanced diet is mandatory. Gyanveer Sanstha by Akash provided a proper diet to those people and gave them the platform to prove themselves. Akash said, as the youth of Punjab, Haryana are representing our country in Olympics, he wants to support the youth of Madhya Pradesh to provide them with the opportunity to represent themselves in the Olympics and air international platforms.

Akash Singh Rajput got appreciation from worldwide and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan honoured him at his residence for taking such a great initiative. The Chief Minister also took to his Twitter account to congratulate him.

Akash has been honoured with many accolades and recognition in the media. Global Achievers Magazine's March issue was mainly dedicated to the story of Akash Singh Rajput and his contribution to society. Akash has turned himself into the thought of being a real hero for the public by influencing the youth with his work and motivates the youngsters by attempting and trying different things. He is a one-man army and a multi-tasker with knowledge of sports, music, acting, dancing, social worker, mass leader. He is also a singer and he is launching a song soon this year to surprise his fans.

