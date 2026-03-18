From Rural Roots to Global Impact: Ruma Devi on Women, Craft and Purpose on Herbalife India's Podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, has unveiled a new episode of its podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, featuring renowned social entrepreneur and women's empowerment champion Ruma Devi. Titled 'Threads of Change: From Local Hands to Global Hearts', the episode captures Ruma Devi's inspiring journey from rural Rajasthan to global platforms, highlighting resilience, grassroots leadership and the transformative power of skill-based livelihoods. In conversation with Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, Ruma Devi shares how her journey began with a simple need for income and gradually evolved into a movement empowering thousands of women through handicrafts, training and community-driven opportunities. She reflects on building trust within conservative households, enabling women to work from home, and fostering financial independence that reshaped perceptions within families and communities.

Speaking about her journey, Ruma Devi said: "Every woman carries a doubt within, that she may not be educated enough, or that her language might become a barrier. But confidence and skill can open doors anywhere. Art flourishes the more it is shared." The episode also sheds light on the work of the Ruma Devi Foundation, which focuses on skill development, education support, healthcare initiatives and cultural preservation in rural communities. From livelihood training to scholarships and health interventions, the foundation continues to drive meaningful social change at the grassroots level. Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said: "Ruma Devi's journey is a powerful reminder that sustainable change begins at the grassroots and grows through courage, purpose and community collaboration. Her story perfectly reflects the spirit of Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, authentic conversations that inspire individuals to believe in their potential and build a better future."

Through her experiences, Ruma Devi reinforces a simple yet powerful message, that transformation starts the moment individuals choose to believe in themselves and take the first step forward. Watch the Full Episode YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSedbvqh2UI Also streaming on: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4sAv4ewhQObo3kjOkpNi3V?si=kWMsSm1wSAKyNpb7HKUbQQ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/threads-of-change-from-local-hands-to-global-hearts/id1808386057?i=1000753523579 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/c38d5074-13f1-4ee0-82c1-591a5ad184e6/live-your-best-life-unscripted-threads-of-change-from-local-hands-to-global-hearts-ft-ruma-devi-live-your-best-life-unscripted About Herbalife Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

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