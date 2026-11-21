VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: In urban India, retail destinations have begun to evolve beyond shopping as consumers increasingly look for spaces that pack several utilities and experiences under one roof. As quick commerce reshapes everyday purchasing habits, physical retail destination are placing greater emphasis on experiences that extend beyond transactions and give consumers more reasons to visit, engage, and spend time. Emerging as New Gurugram's up-and-coming retail and lifestyle destination, Felix Plaza is reflecting this shift.

The increasing demand for multi-purpose destination has changed how families plan their leisure. Instead of arranging separate trips for shopping, dining, and entertainment, consumers increasingly prefer destinations where they can do all three in a single visit. Spanning approximately 8 lakh sq. ft. and offering access to over 100+ Indian and international brands across 20+ categories, Felix Plaza brings together a diverse mix of offerings, allowing visitors to make the most of a single visit.