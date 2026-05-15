VMPL New Delhi [India], May 15: Throughout India, thousands of students from small towns and modest backgrounds dream of building careers in premium hospitality, aviation, and global service industries. Yet for many of those students, the biggest challenge is not ambition, it is access. Traditional education pathways often delay industry exposure until the last stages of a degree which leaves students with limited practical experience and uncertain career readiness. This is where Emversity is helping redefine the model. As an industry skilling partner focused on work-integrated higher education, Emversity is enabling students to enter real hospitality environments from the very first year of college. Through multiple hospitality pathways, including short-term certification programmes, work-integrated B.Voc. courses, advanced degree models, and international hospitality tracks developed in collaboration with partner universities and hospitality employers, students are able to pursue formal higher education while simultaneously building hands-on experience inside leading hotels and hospitality establishments.

One of the strongest examples of this shift can be seen through the growing number of Emversity learners securing internships and operational exposure at premium hospitality destinations such as Taj Amer in Jaipur. For students who often come from farming households, tier-2 and tier-3 towns, or families with limited professional exposure, these opportunities represent more than internships, they represent early entry into an organised, high-growth industry. Among them is Arman Khan, a first-year hospitality student from a small village near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Coming from a farming family with limited exposure to professional careers, Arman moved to Jaipur to find better opportunities. Through the work-integrated learning model of Emversity, he started training at Taj Amer in the first year of his degree itself. He gained hands-on experience in the hotel's Food Production department and worked at live dining stations during operational hours.

His journey reflects the larger impact of Emversity's model. Students who may begin with low confidence, communication challenges, or little understanding of professional hospitality environments are gradually trained to work in structured, customer-facing roles through continuous industry exposure. How Industry Immersion Is Building Career Readiness from Year One Unlike traditional hospitality courses that stay classroom-heavy in the beginning, Emversity brings practical training into the learning process from the start. Students have the opportunity to work in a variety of different departments, such as Food and Beverage Service, Food Production, The Front Desk, and Housekeeping. Communication, grooming, digital skills, and confidence within the workplace is developed simultaneously through their on-the-job training at hotels.

The differences can be seen very quickly. For example, students who previously had challenges communicating in English, building self-confidence, or knowing how to act in a professional setting develop the ability to work easily in a structured hospitality environment alongside very experienced and well-trained teams. Students begin to transition from a learning phase to one of accepting and completing job responsibilities through mentoring, working on presentations, completing practical job tasks and exposure to real-world hospitality environments. Students are able to gain experience working in a guest service capacity, kitchen operations, a live dining station, or working with guests in many front-of-house operations at hotels like Taj Amer. Because of the fast-paced nature of these venues, students have an opportunity to understand the standard of service, the operational discipline required to operate a hotel successfully and the need for speed within the premium hospitality industry much sooner than working through traditional career paths.

Mentorship is a significant component of this process. Students receive one-on-one instruction from senior hotel staff and department leaders throughout their internship helping them progress from observation to execution in a short period of time. Combining practical, experiential training with structured education assists each student to develop both their skill set and their readiness for a successful career within the hospitality industry. Why This Model Matters for India's Hospitality Workforce The impact of this model goes beyond individual success stories. India's hospitality industry is growing fast because of rising tourism, domestic travel, luxury hotels, destination weddings, aviation services, and international career opportunities. With the growth of the sector comes a rapid increase in the need for trained professionals who are ready to enter the workforce as soon as they graduate. Emversity fills this professional skills gap by linking education and employability at the very start of an educational program. Rather than wait until they have graduated, students have access to real-world experience throughout their entire program.

For many students, especially those from rural or underprivileged areas, this provides them with employment opportunities they did not think were available to them. An agricultural family student who has had no experience working within the hospitality industry can now receive education and training in a five-star hotel during the first year of college itself. This new model of education is reflected in a broader trend within skill-based higher educational institutions across India where more and more students and parents are choosing to put more value on gaining practical experience, being work-ready, and achieving a career outcome than just receiving theoretical instruction. Work-integrated models are becoming increasingly important in how industries identify and prepare future talent. By connecting higher education directly with real industry environments, Emversity is positioning itself at the centre of this transition, helping students from humble beginnings access structured career opportunities in some of India's most aspirational hospitality brands.

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