NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Healthy soil is the foundation of food security. Soil degradation threatens agricultural productivity, disrupts farming cycles, and reduces crop yields. This World Food Day, promoting sustainable farming practices is essential to protecting soil health and ensuring food security for future generations. JagPaavani, offered by The Art of Living - Sri Sri Naisargik, is a fermented plant-based extract designed to support plant nutrition, enhance soil fertility, and improve crop productivity. Enriched with beneficial microorganisms, essential nutrients, organic acids, and bioactive metabolites, it supports soil biological activity and plant growth. By encouraging efficient nutrient utilisation and reducing dependence on chemical inputs, JagPaavani aims to support resilient farming systems and the gradual restoration of soil vitality.

Modern agriculture has significantly improved crop productivity, but prolonged dependence on synthetic fertilisers and chemical inputs has raised concerns about soil health and long-term farm sustainability. Repeated chemical applications can affect soil organic carbon, beneficial microorganisms, and natural nutrient cycles, gradually increasing farmers' dependence on external inputs to maintain yields. Healthy soil is a living ecosystem that depends on organic matter, balanced nutrition, and microbial diversity. As awareness of sustainable agriculture grows, natural farming solutions are gaining attention for their potential to restore soil vitality, improve nutrient availability, and support resilient crop production. JagPaavani, a fermented plant-based formulation offered under Sri Sri Naisargik, is designed to support plant nutrition, enhance soil fertility, and promote crop growth through natural biological processes. Rich in beneficial microorganisms, essential nutrients, organic acids, and bioactive metabolites, the formulation serves as a natural fertiliser and plant growth promoter, supporting farmers seeking sustainable approaches to cultivation.

Supporting Plant Growth Through Soil Biology JagPaavani's effectiveness lies in its biologically active composition, which supports multiple processes involved in plant development. Natural growth-promoting substances, including auxins, gibberellins, and cytokinins, play important roles in root development, flowering, and fruit formation. Beneficial microorganisms help improve nutrient availability by supporting processes such as atmospheric nitrogen fixation and the solubilisation of minerals, including phosphorus, potash, and zinc. Organic acids contribute to soil structure, moisture retention, and microbial activity, while enzymes support the decomposition of organic matter and composting processes. Together, these biological mechanisms help create favourable conditions for plant growth and contribute to soil fertility. Such formulations can complement balanced nutrient management practices, particularly for farmers looking to gradually reduce their dependence on synthetic agricultural inputs.

Strengthening Soil Vitality and Crop Resilience Regular use of JagPaavani as part of an appropriate crop nutrition programme can support nutrient absorption, root development, and overall crop vigour. By encouraging beneficial microbial activity, the formulation supports natural nutrient cycling and the long-term improvement of soil quality. Improved soil structure and moisture retention can also help create better growing conditions, while healthy root systems support more efficient nutrient uptake. These benefits are particularly relevant as farmers face challenges associated with changing climatic conditions, water availability, and declining soil fertility. Biological inputs also play a role in supporting ecological balance by encouraging natural soil processes. Their integration into farming practices can contribute to more sustainable nutrient management and help farmers transition towards cultivation methods that prioritise soil health alongside crop productivity.

Integrating Natural Solutions into Farming Practices JagPaavani can be incorporated into existing farming systems as part of a balanced soil and crop management approach. Its application across cereals, pulses, fruits, and vegetables offers farmers a natural biological input that can complement other sustainable farming practices. Under Sri Sri Naisargik, JagPaavani forms part of a broader approach to promoting agricultural solutions rooted in natural processes and an understanding of soil biology. The initiative focuses on improving soil vitality, supporting nutrient availability, and encouraging cultivation practices that work in harmony with nature. By integrating biological formulations with appropriate agronomic practices, farmers can work towards improving soil health while maintaining productive agricultural systems. Results may vary depending on crop type, soil conditions, climate, and application practices.

Building a Sustainable Agricultural Future Sustainable agriculture begins with recognising soil as a living resource that requires continuous care. Restoring microbial diversity, strengthening soil organic matter, and improving nutrient cycling are important steps towards building resilient farming systems. Through JagPaavani, Sri Sri Naisargik seeks to support this transition by promoting natural biological processes that nurture soil health and plant development. By placing soil vitality at the centre of agricultural decision-making, such solutions contribute to the broader goal of productive, environmentally responsible, and future-ready farming. About The Art of Living - Sri Sri Naisargik As a flagship initiative of The Art of Living, Sri Sri Naisargik is an innovation-led enterprise developing sustainable, nature-based and technology-enabled solutions for environmental protection, resource recovery, rural development and climate resilience. Its portfolio addresses land, water, air and odour pollution mitigation, along with solid waste management through practical solutions that combine innovation with measurable environmental, economic and social impact.

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