PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 25: Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle, has announced a transformational initiative worth approximately ₹4 crore for his alma mater, Kulachi Hansraj Model School (KHMS), Ashok Vihar, one of the pioneering institutions established by the DAV College Managing Committee. - One of the Largest Alumni-Led Contributions in DAV's 132-Year History to Strengthen Education, Infrastructure and Future-Ready Learning The initiative aims to create a future-ready learning environment through significant upgrades to academic infrastructure, student facilities, technology and employee welfare. The development plan includes: - Renovation and modernization of 21 classrooms, including air-conditioning and upgraded learning infrastructure. - Comprehensive renovation of school washrooms to enhance hygiene and student well-being.

- Establishment of a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab aligned with global standards. - Modernization of the school auditorium. - Creation of a ₹25 lakh welfare corpus for Class IV employees and their families. A significant portion of the announced work has already been completed, with the remaining projects progressing as planned. Founded under the DAV movement, Kulachi Hansraj Model School (KHMS) belongs to one of the world's largest educational ecosystems, spanning over 900 institutions and a global alumni network exceeding four million individuals. DAV's legacy is reflected in the extraordinary achievements of its alumni, which include former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sporting icons Kapil Dev, M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, actor Shah Rukh Khan, astronaut Kalpana Chawla and numerous leaders who have shaped India's progress across public service, science, business, defense and the arts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam said, "Everything I have achieved professionally can be traced back to the values, discipline and education I received at Kulachi Hansraj Model School. This institution played a defining role in shaping my journey and this initiative is my way of giving back to a place that has contributed so much to my life. While modern infrastructure and technology are important enablers, the true catalyst for transformation is the teacher. When educators are equipped with modern tools and empowered to innovate and experiment alongside their students, they can unlock extraordinary potential. By investing in classrooms, AI-enabled learning and teacher-led innovation, we are investing in the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and nation-builders."

He further added, "India's future will be shaped in its classrooms. Creating future-ready schools requires a combination of modern infrastructure, technology-driven learning and student well-being. I hope this initiative not only enhances the learning experience at KHMS but also inspires alumni across the country to reconnect with their alma maters and contribute towards building stronger educational institutions for future generations." The initiative is believed to be among the most significant alumni-led contributions within the DAV ecosystem and reflects the growing role alumni can play in strengthening educational institutions and preparing students for a rapidly evolving future. About Zaggle Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: ZAGGLE) (NSE: 543985) is India's leading B2B2C SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform offering prepaid cards, tax and payroll SaaS and enterprise financial technology products. With over 50 million prepaid cards issued and 3.9 million users served as of March 31, 2026, Zaggle serves enterprises across banking, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and the automobile sector.

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