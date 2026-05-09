From Zero-Gravity Pizza to the World's Longest Fries: How De' Hellington by Helly n Chilly is Shattering 4 World Records Across 5 Countries

PNN New Delhi [India], May 9: The Indian cafe industry is witnessing a dramatic evolution, and leading this transformation is DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly -- a hybrid cafe brand that is redefining innovation, entertainment, and luxury dining. Known for its futuristic concepts, world-record achievements, and technology-driven hospitality model, the brand has rapidly become one of the most unique names in the global Food & Beverage sector. From introducing the world's first Zero-Gravity Flying Pizza to creating India's longest fries and the world's most expensive fries, DE' HELLINGTON is pushing the boundaries of what a cafe experience can truly be. While most cafes compete on ambiance and menu variety, this Ahmedabad-based brand has chosen a completely different path -- transforming dining into a theatrical and unforgettable experience.

Today, the company proudly holds four world records and has secured trademark registrations across five countries, establishing itself as a globally recognized innovator in experiential hospitality. The Beginning of a Revolutionary Cafe Concept The vision behind DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly was simple yet ambitious: create a cafe experience unlike anything India had ever seen before. The founders recognized that modern consumers no longer want ordinary dining. Today's audiences crave: * Unique experiences * Personalized services * Social-media-worthy moments * Luxury combined with entertainment * Innovative food presentations This understanding became the foundation of DE' HELLINGTON's identity. Rather than building a traditional cafe, the company created a futuristic hybrid dining concept where food, creativity, technology, and fun come together seamlessly.

The World's First Zero-Gravity Flying Pizza One of the brand's biggest global attractions is the world's first Zero-Gravity Flying Pizza -- an extraordinary presentation concept that has amazed customers and gone viral across social media platforms. The flying pizza is not merely a menu item; it is a performance. It represents the cafe's philosophy of transforming food into entertainment. In today's digital-first culture, visually unique experiences often become more memorable than traditional dining. The Zero-Gravity Pizza perfectly captures this shift, making customers feel like they are part of a futuristic culinary show. This innovation alone has helped position DE' HELLINGTON as one of the most creative cafe brands in the industry.

Longest Fries of India Become a Customer Favorite Another major attraction that has become synonymous with the brand is India's longest fries -- gigantic 1-foot fries that combine creativity with indulgence. The oversized fries quickly became a viral sensation due to their visual appeal and unique presentation. Food today is not just about taste; it is about storytelling and shareability. DE' HELLINGTON understands this modern psychology exceptionally well. The cafe has consistently created menu items that encourage: * Customer engagement * Social media sharing * Viral content creation * Memorable dining experiences This strategy has significantly boosted the brand's popularity among millennials and Gen-Z audiences.

Breaking 4 World Records DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly is not just experimenting with innovation -- it is officially rewriting food industry history through four world-record achievements. The company's records include: * World's largest French fry * Largest serving of fries * Biggest name-imprinted burger * Most people served personalised burgers and the coldest coffee of the world These accomplishments have established the cafe as one of the world's most innovative hospitality brands. Achieving world records requires vision, planning, creativity, and execution. For DE' HELLINGTON, these milestones are proof of the company's commitment to challenging industry norms. International Trademark Recognition Across 5 Countries The company's ambitions extend far beyond India. DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly has successfully secured trademark registrations across India, the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and Nepal. This achievement reflects the brand's growing international identity and expansion strategy.

Trademark protection ensures brand exclusivity by giving the owner legal rights over the brand name and identity. It enhances international credibility, builds strong market positioning, and creates long-term franchise growth opportunities by securing the brand's reputation and preventing unauthorized use. With global trademarks in place, the company is preparing itself for rapid international expansion. The World's Most Expensive Fries Luxury and creativity collide through another extraordinary innovation -- the world's most expensive fries priced at $300. These premium fries are crafted using: * Real edible gold leaves * Pure silver serving bowl * Silver fork * Korean bamboo salt * Portuguese piri piri Masala * Himalayan mountain water

* India's most premium tomato sauce This concept demonstrates how DE' HELLINGTON transforms ordinary fast food into an ultra-luxury experience. The dish has become a symbol of the brand's fearless approach toward innovation and premium hospitality. India's First Personalized 3D Dining Experience DE' HELLINGTON has also pioneered India's first 3D personalised coffee, burgers, and mocktails, where customers can have their names printed directly onto their food and beverages. This innovation taps into the growing demand for customized experiences in modern hospitality. Today's customers value experiences that feel unique and personal. By integrating personalization into dining, the company has created stronger emotional engagement with visitors. The Future of Hospitality: A Chefless Cafe

Perhaps the most futuristic feature of DE' HELLINGTON is its chefless cafe model powered by virtual chef technology. The cafe operates using: * Fully electric kitchen systems * Virtual chef gadgets * Zero gas dependency * Technology-driven preparation systems This modern operational model represents the future of sustainable hospitality. In addition to efficiency, the electric kitchen system also supports environmentally conscious operations while reducing dependency on conventional fuel sources. The company's ability to operate successfully during gas shortages further proved the effectiveness of its futuristic model. More Than a Cafe -- A Complete Entertainment Destination DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly is designed as an entertainment-driven cafe experience.

Visitors encounter: * Horror selfie points * The "Head on Platter" attraction * Fire-revealed burgers * Smoky mocktails * Ice-shot experiences * Theatrical food presentations This combination of dining and entertainment creates a highly immersive atmosphere that appeals strongly to social-media-savvy customers. The cafe experience itself becomes a story worth sharing. Signature Dishes That Drive Viral Attention Beyond its world records, the cafe offers a range of highly creative dishes, including: * Fried ice cream balls * Magic blast thick shakes * Volcano sandwiches * Maggi spicy waffles * French fries pizza * Pizza burger * 6-flavour-in-1 pizza * Icy jamun shots in edible ice glasses

Each menu item is designed to surprise customers while encouraging online sharing and repeat visits. The Rise of Experiential Dining in India The success of DE' HELLINGTON reflects a much larger trend in India's hospitality industry -- the rise of experiential dining. Modern consumers increasingly prioritize: * Unique ambiance * Interactive experiences * Instagrammable presentations * Personalization * Entertainment-based dining Traditional cafes are now competing not only on food quality but also on customer experience. DE' HELLINGTON has mastered this evolution by creating a brand that combines food innovation with emotional engagement and visual storytelling. Expansion Plans Across India and International Markets Following its rapid success, the company is now aggressively expanding through franchise opportunities.

The brand aims to: * Launch outlets across major Indian cities * Expand into global markets * Introduce more futuristic menu concepts * Strengthen its technology-driven cafe model * Its ambitious growth strategy positions DE' HELLINGTON as a future global leader in experiential hospitality. Conclusion From the world's first Zero-Gravity Flying Pizza to India's longest fries and four world-record achievements, DE' HELLINGTON by Helly & Chilly is transforming the cafe industry through bold imagination and futuristic innovation. At a time when customers seek experiences rather than ordinary dining, the brand has successfully created a completely new category within hospitality, one where technology, luxury, entertainment, and food innovation exist together.

With international trademarks, groundbreaking menu concepts, and a visionary expansion strategy, DE' HELLINGTON is proving that Indian brands can lead global hospitality trends with creativity and confidence. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)